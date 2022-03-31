"That's perfect"- Holly Sonders wants Ryan Garcia to play Oscar De La Hoya in potential biopic

Oscar De La Hoya's girlfriend Holly Sonders wants Ryan Garcia to play 'The Golden Boy' in a potential biopic.

During a recent interview with Es News, Holly Sonders was asked whether 'KingRy' would be fitting to play the role of Oscar De La Hoya. Interestingly, Sonders believes that Garcia would be the perfect option to play 'The Golden Boy' in a movie. She said:

"That's perfect. Perfectly cast, yes. We don't have a person in Hollywood to do it, so it's perfect."

While the movie about Oscar De La Hoya's career is nowhere near confirmed at the moment, it will be fascinating to see if it gets made in the future. 'The Golden Boy' is considered one of the best boxers of his generation, having won eleven world titles in six different weight classes. A biopic on such a glorious career would be a treat to watch.

Watch Holly Sonders' full interview with Es News below:

Ryan Garcia suggests he respects Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia is set to return to the boxing ring on April 9 when he takes on former IBO lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe. Although the Ghanian is not as well known as 'KingRy', that doesn't undermine his boxing abilities.

Despite Garcia walking into the fight as a massive favorite, he has suggested that he respects the challenge that Emmanuel Tagoe presents and is not looking past him. Moreover, 'KingRy' has asserted that he is looking forward to a dog fight against Tagoe when he returns to the ring.

During a press conference for his upcoming bout against Emmanuel Tagoe, Ryan Garcia said:

"I have a great opportunity, you know, Tagoe is a legitimate contender. I have nothing but respect for him. He has a big opportunity himself here, you know, he's been looking for a tough fight, he's been looking for one of the fights that could either make or break him and I'm looking forward to a dog fight, I mean if it so happens to be one. So I'm definitely not looking past him, whether or not people think he's a good contender or not, I respect him."

Watch the full press conference below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari