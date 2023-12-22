Former golfer turned fencer Clare Queen returns to Scottish Golf as Head of Performance and Pathways

Clare Queen decided to leave professional golf and turn to professional fencing in 2022. The former Ladies European Tour (LET) golfer served as an inspiration to many aspiring women golfers in Scotland.

However, Queen has now decided to make a comeback to golf in a management position. According to the Scotsman, the former LET golfer has been appointed as the Head of Performance and Pathways for Scottish Golf.

Clare Queen is a prominent name in Scotland and climbed up the amateur ranks while playing a part on the Ladies European Tour. Before her short fencing career, Queen held a similar position in Scottish golf management. In her previous role, she was also a performance coordinator with the Scottish Ladies Golfing Association.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Queen was first the Head of Pathways and Community Change at Scottish Fencing. Subsequently, she got a promotion and was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer at Scottish Fencing.

However, Queen has now left that position at Scottish Fencing and returned to Scottish Golf with big plans for the future. She was previously the Head of Performance but will now serve as the Head of Performance and Pathways.

Clare Queen wants to develop a new strategy for Golf in Scotland

Clare Queen has been actively involved in the welfare of women's golf in Scotland and also worked with the government regarding active school programs in Clackmannanshire. She is excited about the new opportunity as the Head of Performance and Pathways and wants to establish a new strategy for the welfare of Scottish Golf.

She said (via The Scotsman):

“I’m excited to be re-joining Scottish Golf to lead the performance and pathway team.”

Queen added:

“My first priority will be to begin work on the development of a new performance and pathway strategy for golf in Scotland. I believe this is a great opportunity to build on the previous successes of the programme and I am looking forward to working with our partners on this piece of work.”

Clare Queen had a fulfilling career when playing professional golf on the Ladies European Tour and now wants to help young women golfers succeed.