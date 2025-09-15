Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman shares special achievement of his son 

Greg Norman Jr., son of golf legend Greg Norman, won his first Southampton Golf Club Championship on September 14, 2025, the same day the club celebrated its 100th anniversary. The win marked a proud moment for the Norman family, coming almost 40 years after Greg Norman Sr. placed his young son in the World Matchplay trophy.Sharing his pride on Instagram, the former LIV Golf CEO wrote,“39 yrs ago I placed my son @gregnormanjr in the World Matchplay trophy. Yesterday, he celebrated his first Southampton Golf Club Club Championship victory - on their 100th anniversary - with his son. The Apple does not fall far from the tree 👊👍💙” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGreg Norman Jr. has built his own path in the game, competing in Florida State Golf Association events such as the Mid-Amateur Stroke Play and Mid-Amateur Championships. He also placed fourth at Abacoa Golf Club in July 2025 with 76 points. Off the course, he runs Shark Wake Park, a chain of adventure waterparks with sites in North Myrtle Beach, West Palm Beach, and other U.S. locations.Greg Norman steps away from LIV Golf after four yearsGreg Norman confirmed he has ended his role with LIV Golf, bringing a four-year run with the Saudi-backed league to a close. The two-time major champion said on Instagram that his contract expired in August and that he’s “reflecting with nothing but gratitude, pride and achievement,” while hinting at future plans.“Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broaden the ecosystem of golf. We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world. We brought entertainment, innovation and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class. It’s been an incredible chapter, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished. My commitment to do what was and still is, the right thing for golf, the players and fans never waivered,” Norman wrote.He also thanked players, fans, and colleagues, adding:“As for what’s next…stay tuned! Exciting times ahead. Onward to the next adventure 🔜Norman helped launch LIV Golf in 2021 and guided it through its early seasons, recruiting marquee players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, and Jon Rahm. He also oversaw its expansion to 13 teams and 54 players and helped secure a television deal with Fox Sports for 2025.Norman’s leadership began shifting in January when former NBA executive Scott O’Neil took over daily operations. Norman, 70, still had a hand in scheduling and negotiations during the league’s fourth season before officially stepping away.A Hall of Fame golfer with 20 PGA Tour wins and two majors, Norman has long pushed for more freedom for players and once attempted to start a rival circuit in the 1990s. He now sits on the organizing board for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and says he’s ready for “the next adventure.