Former Manchester United star gets candid about LIV Golf after the UK Pro-Am

LIV golfers are gearing up to play this week at the United Kingdom event. The tournament will start with its opening first round on Friday, July 25, and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, July 27, at the JCB Golf &amp; Country Club.However, before the start of the tournament, the LIV Golf UK pro-am event was held on Thursday. Former Manchester United player Michael Carrick played at the event and candidly reflected on his experience.Golf analyst Chris McKee shared a video of the former English soccer star on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;Former Manchester United and English national team player Michael Carrick played in the LIV Pro-Am today at JCB, &quot;I like the concept and the vibe and the fun element.&quot;Meanwhile, the LIV Golf 2025 season is heading for its conclusion. After the UK event, players will have a break next week and then will head for the Chicago event, which is scheduled from August 8 to 10.The final individual event of the season will take place in Indianapolis from August 15 to 17, followed by the season-ending team championship in Michigan, which will take place from August 22 to 24.2025 LIV Golf UK round 1 tee timesGolf: LIV Golf Invitational - Source: ImagnThe first round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event will start at 8:05 a.m. ET on Friday. The tournament will have a shotgun start. All the players will tee off in a group of three on different holes at the same time.For the opening round of the LIV Golf UK, Dustin Johnson will tee off in a group with Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau, while Talor Gooch will play with Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson. Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin, and Sergio Garcia start the game in the same group on the second hole.Here are the pairings for the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event:1 Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau1 Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson2 Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin, Sergio Garcia3 Cameron Smith, David Puig, Phil Mickelson4 Bubba Watson, Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed5 Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz6 Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, Josele Ballester7 Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, Andy Ogletree8 Danny Lee, Frederik Kjettrup, Anthony Kim10 Richard Bland, Jinichiro Kozuma, Ben Campbell10 Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, Branden Grace11 Chieh-Po Lee, Brendan Steele, Mito Pereira12 Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Caleb Surratt13 Adrian Meronk, Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters14 Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel15 Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Paul Casey16 Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood17 Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Herbert, Brooks Koepkato be published at 5:10 pm