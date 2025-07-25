  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Former Manchester United star gets candid about LIV Golf after the UK Pro-Am

Former Manchester United star gets candid about LIV Golf after the UK Pro-Am

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 25, 2025 11:17 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf - ProAm - Source: Imagn
LIV Golf (Image Source: Imagn)

LIV golfers are gearing up to play this week at the United Kingdom event. The tournament will start with its opening first round on Friday, July 25, and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, July 27, at the JCB Golf & Country Club.

Ad

However, before the start of the tournament, the LIV Golf UK pro-am event was held on Thursday. Former Manchester United player Michael Carrick played at the event and candidly reflected on his experience.

Golf analyst Chris McKee shared a video of the former English soccer star on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Former Manchester United and English national team player Michael Carrick played in the LIV Pro-Am today at JCB, "I like the concept and the vibe and the fun element."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Meanwhile, the LIV Golf 2025 season is heading for its conclusion. After the UK event, players will have a break next week and then will head for the Chicago event, which is scheduled from August 8 to 10.

The final individual event of the season will take place in Indianapolis from August 15 to 17, followed by the season-ending team championship in Michigan, which will take place from August 22 to 24.

2025 LIV Golf UK round 1 tee times

Golf: LIV Golf Invitational - Source: Imagn
Golf: LIV Golf Invitational - Source: Imagn

The first round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event will start at 8:05 a.m. ET on Friday. The tournament will have a shotgun start. All the players will tee off in a group of three on different holes at the same time.

Ad

For the opening round of the LIV Golf UK, Dustin Johnson will tee off in a group with Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau, while Talor Gooch will play with Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson. Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin, and Sergio Garcia start the game in the same group on the second hole.

Here are the pairings for the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event:

  • 1 Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 1 Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson
  • 2 Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin, Sergio Garcia
  • 3 Cameron Smith, David Puig, Phil Mickelson
  • 4 Bubba Watson, Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed
  • 5 Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz
  • 6 Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, Josele Ballester
  • 7 Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, Andy Ogletree
  • 8 Danny Lee, Frederik Kjettrup, Anthony Kim
  • 10 Richard Bland, Jinichiro Kozuma, Ben Campbell
  • 10 Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, Branden Grace
  • 11 Chieh-Po Lee, Brendan Steele, Mito Pereira
  • 12 Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Caleb Surratt
  • 13 Adrian Meronk, Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters
  • 14 Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel
  • 15 Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Paul Casey
  • 16 Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood
  • 17 Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Herbert, Brooks Koepka

to be published at 5:10 pm

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More
Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications