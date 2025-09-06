Former Masters champ reacts as Novak Djokovic hints at ‘father time’ difficulties

Former Masters winner Trevor Immelman has reacted to Novak Djokovic struggling with his game. The 38-year-old tennis star had lost in the US Open semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

In the post-tournament press conference, Djokovic opened up about his difficulties and struggles to play against the younger players. He even praised Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz while talking about his game.

Trevor Immelman reshared a video of the tennis star's interview, which was initially shared by The Tennis Letter on its X (formerly Twitter) account. In the caption of the post, the South African retired golfer opened up about the struggle in sport with age.

"Man….Father Time is a cruel old guy in sports. The mind is willing, but the body is no longer able," Immelman wrote.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Djokovic said:

"I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they're just too good, playing on a really high level,” Djokovic said. “Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that I was gassed out, and he kept going.

“That's kind of what I felt this year also with Jannik. Yeah, best-of-five makes it very, very difficult for me to play them, particularly if it's the end stages of the Grand Slam," he added.

Trevor Immelman has retired from golf after his successful career. The 45-year-old South African golfer joined the Official World Golf Ranking as its new chairman earlier this year.

During his professional career, he won two tournaments on the PGA Tour and four on the European Tour, along with other events, making his total professional win tally 11. He won the Masters in 2008.

Former Masters winner reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s bold NFL comment

Current World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has made a bold statement in his recent interview about the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl as the NFL season starts this week. The Cowboys had last won the Super Bowl in 1995 and have since struggled to add another Lombardi Trophy to their name.

Scheffler, who is a Dallas native, said that he would trade one of his major trophies if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl this season.

"I would trade one (Major) for sure for a (Cowboys) Super Bowl," he said.

Golf.com shared the 2024 Masters winner's statement on its X (formerly Twitter) account, which was reshared by Trevor Immelman on his account. He shared his amazement with the PGA Tour pro’s comment with a one-word caption.

"Scottie!!" he wrote.

Scottie Scheffler has won four major titles so far in his career. His first was the Masters, which he won in 2022, and then in 2024, he won the Major again. In 2025, he won the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, and he only needs to win the US Open to complete his career grand slam.

