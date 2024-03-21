Former champion Angel Cabrera will not participate in the Masters this year. All winners of the tournament are granted lifelong exemptions to the field, so as long as they can play, they are welcome to. However, Cabrera is in a unique situation with his legal status, which is why he's unable to participate.

Cabrera had been trying to seek a visa to come to the United States to play in the tournament. His application for a visa has been denied. It is under review, but he is currently unable to get out of the country and into the United States for the Masters tournament.

Cabrera recently got out after spending 30 months in jail for crimes he committed. He said that prison was good for him, but he is now unable to get a visa to go play in the most prestigious golf tournament.

Cabrera has been playing golf since he got out of prison, and he hopes to make a return to the sport. The PGA Tour did lift his suspension, so he would theoretically have been able to play the Masters had it not been for this new visa situation.

The field for the Masters should be large and filled with top-tier talent, but the 2009 Masters winner will not be among them this time. His agent confirmed to Golfweek that he wouldn't be able to play.

Angel Cabrera reminisced on Masters win while in prison

Though it is not going to happen this year, Angel Cabrera has stated that it is his dream to return to Augusta National and be able to walk the course again. He has fond memories of that tournament and the venue.

Angel Cabrera can't play in the Masters

Via Golfweek, the 54-year-old Argentinian said:

“I remember nearly every stroke of that Sunday I won the Masters and would replay it in my mind: the playoff, the famous shot I made through the trees. It would be a great privilege to return and to attend the Champions Dinner with so many of the golf world’s greatest players.”

It is likely that he will continue trying to get a visa so he can get into the field in 2025 or later.