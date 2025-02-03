Former Masters champion takes a brutal jibe at Jason Day over his apparel choice at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Since Jason Day's association with Malbon began, the golfer's apparel choices have raised quite a few eyebrows. The latest example was his outfit at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which former Masters champion Trevor Immelman also mocked during the broadcast.
This week, Jason Day was at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he made several bold clothing choices. On Sunday, February 2, he sported a grey sweatsuit during the final round of the tournament.
Reacting to Day's outfit, Immelman took a jab at him during the broadcast.
"Did he lose his luggage?" - he said.
Later, the 13-time PGA Tour winner also posted a picture of himself in the sweatsuit and took Immelman's comments in good spirits.
"Lost my luggage," he wrote in the caption.
Interestingly, Jason Day's attire was not permissible under Pebble Beach Golf Links' official dress code policy.
"At all golf facilities except The Hay, which has no firm dress code, guests are asked to wear a golf shirt and equivalent outerwear. Both shorts and pants are welcome, so long as they are not denim, cargo, or sweats," the official statement on the website read.
Jason Day is among the top golfers who signed with Malbon in January last year. Malbon's clothing designs are quite unusual and unlike traditional golf outfits. Notably, Day was also forced to cover up Malbon's logo at the Farmers Insurance Open last week.
How much did Jason Day earn at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025?
Jason Day tied for 13th at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and earned a $380,000 paycheck. The event had a whopping $20 million purse, with Rory McIlroy claiming $3.6 million as the winner's share. Shane Lowry received $2,180,000 for his runner-up finish.
Here's the payout for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025:
