Former Masters champion takes a brutal jibe at Jason Day over his apparel choice at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Since Jason Day's association with Malbon began, the golfer's apparel choices have raised quite a few eyebrows. The latest example was his outfit at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which former Masters champion Trevor Immelman also mocked during the broadcast.

This week, Jason Day was at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he made several bold clothing choices. On Sunday, February 2, he sported a grey sweatsuit during the final round of the tournament.

Reacting to Day's outfit, Immelman took a jab at him during the broadcast.

"Did he lose his luggage?" - he said.

Later, the 13-time PGA Tour winner also posted a picture of himself in the sweatsuit and took Immelman's comments in good spirits.

"Lost my luggage," he wrote in the caption.

Interestingly, Jason Day's attire was not permissible under Pebble Beach Golf Links' official dress code policy.

"At all golf facilities except The Hay, which has no firm dress code, guests are asked to wear a golf shirt and equivalent outerwear. Both shorts and pants are welcome, so long as they are not denim, cargo, or sweats," the official statement on the website read.

Jason Day is among the top golfers who signed with Malbon in January last year. Malbon's clothing designs are quite unusual and unlike traditional golf outfits. Notably, Day was also forced to cover up Malbon's logo at the Farmers Insurance Open last week.

How much did Jason Day earn at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025?

Jason Day tied for 13th at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and earned a $380,000 paycheck. The event had a whopping $20 million purse, with Rory McIlroy claiming $3.6 million as the winner's share. Shane Lowry received $2,180,000 for his runner-up finish.

Here's the payout for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025:

1. Rory McIlroy (-21): $3,600,000

2. Shane Lowry (-19): $2,180,000

T3. Lucas Glover (-18): $1,180,000

T3. Justin Rose (-18): $1,180,000

T5. Russell Henley (-17): $772,500

T5. Cam Davis (-17): $772,500

T7. Tom Kim (-16): $650,000

T7. Sepp Straka (-16): $650,000

T9. Billy Horschel (-15): $545,000

T9. Scottie Scheffler (-15): $545,000

T9. Taylor Pendrith (-15): $545,000

Si Woo Kim (-13): $465,000

T13. Andrew Novak (-12): $380,000

T13. Jason Day (-12): $380,000

T13. Tony Finau (-12): $380,000

T13. Austin Eckroat (-12): $380,000

T17. Tom Hoge (-11): $285,000

T17. Séamus Power (-11): $285,000

T17. Min Woo Lee (-11): $285,000

T17. Collin Morikawa (-11): $285,000

T17. Sam Stevens (-11): $285,000

T22. Adam Scott (-10): $164,091

T22. Byeong Hun An (-10): $164,091

T22. Taylor Moore (-10): $164,091

T22. Patrick Rodgers (-10): $164,091

T22. Gary Woodland (-10): $164,091

T22. Akshay Bhatia (-10): $164,091

T22. Tommy Fleetwood (-10): $164,091

T22. Eric Cole (-10): $164,091

T22. Viktor Hovland (-10): $164,091

T22. Sam Burns (-10): $164,091

T22. Rasmus Højgaard (-10): $164,091

T33. Sungjae Im (-9): $104,429

T33. Keith Mitchell (-9): $104,429

T33. Nick Taylor (-9): $104,429

T33. Patrick Cantlay (-9): $104,429

T33. J.J. Spaun (-9): $104,429

T33. Jake Knapp (-9): $104,429

T33. Lee Hodges (-9): $104,429

T40. Stephan Jaeger (-8): $73,000

T40. Mackenzie Hughes (-8): $73,000

T40. Erik van Rooyen (-8): $73,000

T40. Maverick McNealy (-8): $73,000

T40. Robert MacIntyre (-8): $73,000

T40. Jhonattan Vegas (-8): $73,000

T40. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-8): $73,000

T40. Aaron Rai (-8): $73,000

