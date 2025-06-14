Former Masters winner dismisses ‘logic’ calling for Rory McIlroy’s disqualification from US Open

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman supported Rory McIlroy after the second round of the 2025 US Open. He shut down online calls for rory mcilroy's disqualification from the 2025 US Open after the four-time major winner's emotional outburst. During Friday's second round at Oakmont, McIlroy was visibly frustrated with his performance, caught on camera throwing his club on the 12th hole and later breaking a tee marker on the 17th.

It sparked debate, with fans and commentators claiming the actions warranted disqualification under USGA rules. Now, the 2008 Masters winner, Immelman, dismissed that narrative by writing an X post. He shared a series of three posts on June 14, writing the caption:

"Rory threw a club on 12, broke the tee marker on 17, and birdied 18 to make the cut."

By that logic 1/4 of the field would be DQ’d…..This type of set up takes the guys to the edge."

"I live in a glass house so shouldn’t throw stones….you play on Tour long enough… you can lose it at times. From experience I can tell you that it feels good in the moment but bad by the end of the night."

Rory McIlroy made it to the weekend at the 2025 US Open, but his performance on Friday raised eyebrows than cheers. Sitting at 6-over-par after two rounds at Oakmont, the Masters champion is nine shots behind leader Sam Burns.

His second round opened with two double bogeys in his first three holes that sent him down the leaderboard. But McIlroy clawed on the back nine with a late surge with a birdie at the 18th hole to secure his place above the seven-over-par.

On the par-4 12th, after finishing the fairway, McIlroy missed badly with his approach, pulling it deep into Oakmont's rough. Frustrated, McIlroy flung his club, but still salvaged par. Similarly, on the 17th, where a tee shot landed in a greenside bunker, he smashed a tee marker in frustration, and he walked off with a par. With that, Rory McIlroy managed to make it to the weekend of the US Open, unlike a list of golfers who couldn't.

US Open 2025: Big names who failed to make the cut

The 2025 US Open is unforgiving for many big names as the 7-over cutline claimed more than a few notable casualties. Here's the list of golfers who failed to enter the weekend:

Tom Hoge: +8

Benjamin James (a): +8

Ludvig Åberg: +8

Wyndham Clark: +8

Patrick Cantlay: +8

Lucas Glover: +8

Cameron Smith: +8

Phil Mickelson: +8

Davis Thompson: +8

Jackson Koivun (a): +8

Edoardo Molinari: +8

Thorbjørn Olesen: +8

Byeong Hun An: +9

Erik van Rooyen: +9

Min Woo Lee: +9

Bud Cauley: +9

Stephan Jaeger: +9

Tyler Weaver (a): +9

Scott Vincent: +9

Tommy Fleetwood: +9

Lanto Griffin: +9

Mark Hubbard: +9

Jinichiro Kozuma: +9 (17)

Takumi Kanaya: +10

Jacob Bridgeman: +10

Dustin Johnson: +10

Joaquin Niemann: +10

Frankie Harris (a): +10

Kevin Velo: +10

Trent Phillips: +10

Jacques Kruyswijk: +10

Bryson DeChambeau: +10

Gary Woodland: +10

Akshay Bhatia: +10

Michael La Sasso (a): +10

Jackson Buchanan: +10 (17)

Riley Lewis: +10 (16)

Sepp Straka: +11

Nick Dunlap: +11

Zac Blair: +11

Evan Beck (a): +11

Lance Simpson (a): +11 (17)

Justin Thomas: +12

Riki Kawamoto: +12

Emilio Gonzalez R.: +12

Eric Cole: +12

Chandler Blanchet: +12

Maxwell Moldovan: +12

Jose Luis Ballester: +12

Mason Howell (a): +12 (17)

Frederic LaCroix: +13

Sam Bairstow: +13

Nico Echavarria: +13

Austen Truslow: +13

Joey Herrera: +13

James Hahn: +13

Cameron Tankersley (a): +13 (17)

Joe Highsmith: +14

Matthew Jordan: +14

Harrison Ott: +14

Justin Rose: +14

Davis Riley: +15

Noah Kent (a): +15

Zach Bauchou: +15 (17)

Bryan Lee (a): +16

Zach Pollo (a): +16

Alvaro Ortiz: +17

Doug Ghim: +17

Shane Lowry: +17

Brian Campbell: +17

Chase Johnson: +17 (17)

Guido Migliozzi: +18

Preston Summerhays: +18

Roberto Díaz: +18

Grant Haefner: +18

Alistair Docherty: +18

Richard Bland: +18

Andrea Pavan: +19

Joakim Lagergren: +19 (17)

Yuta Sugiura: +20

George Kneiser: +20

Matt McCarty: +20

Trevor Gutschewski (a): +20

Will Chandler: +22

Matt Vogt (a): +23

Brady Calkins: +25 (17)

Justin Hicks: +27

Justin Lower: +27

George Duangmanee: +35

