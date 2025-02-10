Former No. 1 Jon Rahm overtaken by Belgian golfer with just 1 PGA Tour win in OWGR rankings

Belgian golfer Thomas Detry has surpassed Jon Rahm in the latest OWGR rankings. After his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Thomas Detry has jumped to an OWGR ranking of 22. On the other hand, Jon Rahm is currently at the 49th rank. Previously on OWGR, Detry was ranked 58 and Rahm was at 43.

Detry maintained his lead over two rounds and finished with an impressive 6-under par 65 in the final round to achieve this feat. Jon Rahm did not participate in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

After winning his first-ever PGA Tour win, Detry was overjoyed and said [via Irish Independent]:

“It’s incredible, It's what dreams are made of. Honestly, like that last walk on the last hole was incredible. Everything goes so quickly that you don't really have time to enjoy. Luckily, my caddy was there to tell me to enjoy the moment. It's pretty special.

Trending

“You know, I've given myself plenty of chances in the past and never been able to conclude and being able to to put a statement out like that is pretty incredible. So I am just over the moon so happy. The emotions are still pretty high. I mean, it's incredible. All the majors, I'm playing the Masters and playing them all. I'm playing everything. I've got my card out here secure now for the next two years, it's just, this is where I want to be.”

With this win, Thomas Detry took home $1,656,000 along with 500 FedEx Cup points.

Thomas Detry and his journey on the PGA Tour and on OWGR Rankings

Thomas Detry has so far played 68 events till now and has made 54 cuts. On the PGA Tour, he has finished as runner-up twice and has six top-5 finishes and 10 top-10 finishes. On the international circuit, Detry won one tournament in 2016 at the Bridgestone Challenge.

His latest OWGR ranking of 22 is his career-best OWGR rank. 2025 has been a mixed bag for Detry till now. Having played five tournaments, he has won 1 tournament and finished once in the top 5. Detry started this year at The Sentry where he tied for 5th. At the Sony Open Hawaii, he tied at 53, Farmers Insurance Open he was tied at the 15th spot, and in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he tied at 48th place.

Jon Rahm, who is part of LIV Golf, was not part of this year’s WM Phoenix Open, and that helped Detry to march past him in the OWGR rankings. However, the US Golf Association (USGA) has given exemptions to certain LIV Golf players, with Jon Rahm being one of them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback