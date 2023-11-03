Former Open Champion shares Tiger Woods’ potential return date - “He said that he started practicing”

Rumors of Tiger Woods' possible return to competitive golf are growing by the day. Woods has been seen in several situations that suggest an increase in his training, but this week, statements from a first-hand witness were released.

Stewart Cink, the 2009 Open champion, gave an interview to Golf Channel in which he stated that he had personally spoken to Tiger Woods. According to Cink, Woods has already "started practicing".

Stewart Cink (Image via Getty).

Here's what Stewart Cink told Golf Channel:

“Mainly I just wanted to know how he’s doing. You don’t always get a whole lot out of Tiger Woods, but he said that he started practicing, which I think is a great sign. I don’t know what he’s practicing for, but he said he started practicing."

“So, that means he’s in go-mode for something, and I think we’re all pulling for him to feel as good as he can feel, and if he’s hitting golf balls, I think he’s going in the right direction,” he added.

Tiger Woods had only two official openings during 2023, the last of which was at The Masters six months ago. His withdrawal from the courses was due to the aggravation of injuries and ailments that he has been carrying for several years.

In recent weeks, however, Woods has been seen increasing his physical activity related to golf. He also recently announced the field for the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting, leaving one spot open. There is speculation that this could be the event that marks Woods' return.

What Tiger Woods' competitive future looks like

Whether or not Tiger Woods will return to tournament play at the Hero World Challenge is still unknown, but it is certain that his return is not far off. Woods has committed to the TGL league, which begins in January 2024. Logically, playing on a virtual course will be much easier for him than playing on a physical one.

The TGL League has a 15-event schedule on a weekly basis, but teams are expected to rest their players. This means Woods would not even have to play every day of the event.

Tiger Woods (Image via Getty).

As for his participation in PGA Tour tournaments, Woods himself has explained how he will handle his return when it happens. This is how he explained it to Golf Digest in November 2021:

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

If this idea of Woods comes true, it is likely that we will see his return sometime in 2024. However, it is expected that he will play considerably less than the rest of the players.

Most likely, he will be reserved for the bigger tournaments or those that are of particular interest to him.