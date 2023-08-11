Former PGA Tour executive Andy Pazder faces allegations over workplace affair following sudden resignation

PGA Tour executive Andy Pazder recently resigned from the PGA Tour, two days before the start of the St. Jude FedEx Championship. A memo was sent to over 30 PGA Tour members announcing his resignation. The reason for Pazder's resignation was not known when the memo was sent out.

However, recent allegations have come to light that state that Pazder might have resigned due to a workplace affair. Pazder has been a PGAT executive for over 30 years and was accused by MaryAnn Reilly on Twitter of having a workplace affair while being married.

Tweet with Pazder's allegations of a workplace affair

Needless to say, the possible reason for the resignation is causing quite a lot of controversy. However, neither has Pazder commented on the same nor has the situation been confirmed by any official source. Pazder spent more than 30 years with the Tour as the Chief Tournament and Competitions operator.

Andy Pazder resigns from PGA Tour post after 30-year-long career

Andy Pazder joined the Tour back in 1989. Over the years, he has held several posts. These include executive vice president and chief of operations and senior vice president of tournament administration for the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, and Korn Ferry Tour.

According to ESPN, the memo sent to members and players stated that executive vice president and president Tyler Dennis would assume Pazder's responsibilities.

"Earlier today, Andy Pazder informed the PGA Tour of his decision to resign his position, effectively immediately. Tyler Dennis will assume Andy's responsibilities, overseeing our tournaments and competitions. Please contact Player Relations if you have any questions regarding Andy's resignation."

While his reasons for resignation are not known, it is confirmed that Andy Pazder did not resign due to the recently formed alliance between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian PIF.

Pazder has become the second PGAT executive to resign in the last month after former AT&T chairman Randall Stephenson. He stepped down from his position as an independent director on the PGA Tour's policy board. He cited concerns over the newly formed alliance and the framework agreement in progress.

A placement for Stephenson is yet to be named, but Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be the latest independent director addition due to the new merger.