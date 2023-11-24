Former PGA Tour player Hunter Mahan takes on role as Texas high school golf coach

Hunter Mahan was once a star on the PGA Tour. He made the cut 286 times out of 453 starts. He also recorded 57 top 10 finishes, including six title wins. He also achieved a career-high ranking of number 4 on the Official World Golf Rankings in 2012.

The last time Hunter Mahan played on the Tour was in the 2020-21 season. He made 26 starts and missed the cut in 21 of them. He was last seen teeing up on the Tour at the 2021 3M Open where he missed the cut.

Having hung up his clubs, the 41-year-old is now all set to don the boots of a coach for the boys' golf team at a private high school in Argyle, Texas.

Hunter Mahan spoke about how he ended up joining Liberty Christian high school as a golf coach. He was quoted by Golf.com as saying:

"I asked randomly about the head coaching golf position because I thought it could be fun and interesting and something completely out of my comfort zone but something I have a lot of knowledge in, and the coach was retiring so I threw my name in the hat."

With the former coach of the Liberty Christian high school retiring soon, Hunter Mahan would join the school next year. He shared that his family would be moving to Argyle, Texas next year. Mahan said:

"When you talk about God's path for you, it just became so clear for my wife and I. We plan on moving (to Argyle) next year from Dallas and for the kids to start attending school there."

Exploring Hunter Mahan's wins and earnings on the PGA Tour

Born in Orange, California, Hunter Mahan had a successful amateur career. He decided to turn professional in 2003 and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2004 season through qualifying school.

His first victory on the Tour came in 2007 when he defeated fellow American golfer Jay Williamson in a playoff to win the Travelers Championship.

However, Mahan could not register another victory on the PGA Tour until 2010. He finally defeated Rickie Fowler to win the 2010 Waste Management Phoenix Open and also defeated Ryan Palmer to win the 2010 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

In 2012, Hunter Mahan recorded two more victories to his name. At the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, he defeated Rory McIlroy to register the fourth win of his career. He followed it with a victory at the Shell Houston Open.

Hunter Mahan last won a tournament on the PGA Tour in 2014. He defeated Stuart Appleby, Jason Day, and Cameron Tringale by a margin of two strokes to win The Barclays (now known as the FedEx St. Jude Championship).

He has earned $30,786,458 as on-course prize money throughout his 18-year-long career on the leading American golf Tour.