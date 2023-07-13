“Players are done with him” - PGA Tour star Hunter Mahan calls for Jay Monahan exit following Jordan Spieth’s ‘lack of trust’ comment

Jordan Spieth on Wednesday came out to slam PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. The golfer stated that the official has lost his trust and will have to work towards rebuilding it. His comments came in light of recent developments in the PGAT x PIF merger deal. Following this, PGA Tour star Hunter Mahan came out to back the comments.

Mahan revealed that he and his fellow players are "done" with Jay Monahan. The golfer, who seems to be against the PIF deal, also called for the Commissioner’s ousting. It is pertinent to note that the harsh criticism of Monahan comes as the American circuit continues to keep its players in the dark about its recent deal.

Backing Jordan Spieth’s ‘lack of trust’ comment on Jay Monahan, Hunter Mahan tweeted:

“Players are done with him, except I’m not what the process is for removing him. Great time for players to find real representation.”

Hunter Mahan @HunterMahan @NUCLRGOLF Players are done with him, except I’m not what the process is for removing him. Great time for players to find real representation. @NUCLRGOLF Players are done with him, except I’m not what the process is for removing him. Great time for players to find real representation.

Jordan Spieth slams PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan

Jordan Spieth made a strong remark on Wednesday when he said that Jay Monahan will have to work hard to build back the players' trust. The ace golfer said that Monahan will have to address the breach of trust he has caused, as and when he returns from his 'medical emergency.'

Speaking about the situation, Spieth said via Golf Week:

“Yeah, quite a bit, just based on conversations I’ve had with players, and I think he realizes that. I’m sure he’s preparing for a plan to try and build it back.”

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF TRUST — Jordan Spieth was asked if Jay Monahan will have to rebuild players trust upon his return to work on Monday: “Yeah, quite a bit, just based on conversations I've had with players, and I think he realises that. I'm sure he's preparing for a plan to try and build… #BROKEN TRUST — Jordan Spieth was asked if Jay Monahan will have to rebuild players trust upon his return to work on Monday: “Yeah, quite a bit, just based on conversations I've had with players, and I think he realises that. I'm sure he's preparing for a plan to try and build… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨#BROKEN TRUST — Jordan Spieth was asked if Jay Monahan will have to rebuild players trust upon his return to work on Monday: “Yeah, quite a bit, just based on conversations I've had with players, and I think he realises that. I'm sure he's preparing for a plan to try and build… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GWeDWBfhr0

It is pertinent to note that several players have come forward with similar criticism in the recent past. Many including Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele have questioned the lack of transparency in the PGA Tour-PIF deal. Despite several player meetings, players remain concerned about the many speculations surrounding the deal.

Commenting on the lack of transparency, Spieth added:

“Honestly, we’re very much in the dark on it. You talk to a lot of other players, it’s been quite a shock from the get-go… I guess Jay is returning Monday and I’m sure as he starts to speak with you guys, maybe things have gone further.

But I don’t know if there’s anything that concerns me. I just hear, if you name one factor of it, I’ve probably heard yes and no on either side of it on about every piece of it.”

It is also noteworthy that Monahan was not present at the recent Senate hearing either. Much like fans, the players are also hoping for some explanation on the matter soon.

Poll : 0 votes