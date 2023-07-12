“The money’s not good money” - Military veterans slam PGA Tour for its proposed partnership deal with Saudi Arabia’s PIF

The PGA Tour's partnership with LIV Golf has been roundly condemned by golfers and fans alike. The LIV Golf is financially supported by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the country was apparently engaged in the heinous 9/11 terrorist act, instilling hate among Americans.

The PGA Tour was initially opposed to the series as well. However, the Saudis have invested heavily in the LIV Golf tournaments and recruited players from several Tours. Although the PGA Tour boosted its prizes to get players, they were unable to compete with Saudis and opted to join forces with them.

The merger is currently being probed by the US government, which hosted a Senate hearing on Tuesday, July 11. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who chaired the panel, was most critical of the deal, repeatedly urging PGA Tour officials not to go through with it. Republicans, led by Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, were more supportive.

Military veteran Chad Pfeifer, who lost his left leg while serving in the US Army in Iraq in 2007, recently slammed the PGA Tour, which is alleged to have negotiated an agreement for golf development. Chad told USA Today Sports:

"It’s one of those things, they’re trying to grow the game, and I don’t know if that’s the right way to go about it. I feel like there’s other, better ways to grow the game of golf.”

Another military veteran, Larry Celano said:

“What (Saudi Arabia) did, the money’s not good money. I don’t want the money now because my friend opened my eyes to realize how they treat people.”

It is worth noting that Chad and Celano are not the only one who is opposed to the planned contract. The 9/11 Families United previously accused PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan of betraying them.

"We will never forget" - 9/11 Families slammed PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan

9/11 Families United condemned the proposed merger between the LIV Golf and PGA Tour and slammed the Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan for betraying them.

Terry Strada, who lost her husband in the terrorist attack, spoke about the merger slamming the Monahan. In an official statement released by the 9/11 Families United, she said:

"PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA’s unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia’s reputation."

Strada added:

"But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake – we will never forget."

Terry Strada went on to explain that last year, Monahan spoke out against the LIV Golf and supported 9/11 Families United. She stated:

"Mr. Monahan talked last summer about knowing people who lost loved ones on 9/11, then wondered aloud on national television whether LIV Golfers ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour. They do now – as does he. PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed."

