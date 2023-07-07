PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan assures board of imminent return and expresses confidence in partnership with the PIF

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement Friday assuring board members that he will be back on July 17. Monahan has been sidelined for several weeks due to illness.

In the document, Jay Monahan also thanked everyone for their support and for keeping the organization running smoothly. He also reaffirmed his confidence in the agreement with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. With it, he said:

"We can rest assured that the PGA TOUR will continue to lead and shape the game for the future."

Following is the gist of the text of the statement issued by Jay Monahan and disseminated on social networks:

"The last two years have been grueling for us all. I experienced that toll personally in the days following the announcement of our framework agreement and encountered adverse impacts on my health. With the support of my family and thanks to world class medical care, my health has improved dramatically.

"Over the last several years, as we've confronted challenges that called the PGA TOUR’s future into question, we have devoted every ounce of energy to securing a stable path forward for our organization. With the framework agreement with DP World Tour and PIF, we are on a path to accomplish this goal."

"Should we be able to reach a definitive agreement, we can rest assured that the PGA TOUR will continue to lead and shape the game for the future. Beyond that, we will have the ability to invest in our players and communities like never before."

Jay Monahan's illness and the PGA/PIF agreement

On June 6, Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Governor Yasir al-Rumayyan publicly unveiled the framework agreement adopted by the two entities. This also involves the DP World Tour, to work together in the future.

Jay Monahan at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round (Image via Getty).

Broadly speaking, the agreement provides for the creation of a "professional golf regulatory institution," with PIF as the main financial sponsor.

The terms of the final agreement, the scope of which is unknown, have since been worked out. However, there has been much speculation as to the possible advantages and/or disadvantages of such a relationship.

A few days after the announcement, Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour board that he was withdrawing from performing his duties, due to a "medical situation." Of the latter, no details were provided.

