Former PGA Tour pro raises concerns about Jordan Spieth's health despite picking him in NFL-style golf draft

PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth was at the center of a discussion on the Smylie Show on YouTube on Wednesday, hosted by former PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman. In the episode, Kaufman and Charlie Hulme did an NFL Draft-style segment in which they chose players based on what they think their future holds over the next 10 years.

The friendship between Spieth and Kauffman is quite well known in the golf world. The two golfers teed off together during the final round of the Masters back in 2016, where Spieth had one of his most shocking collapses. The Dallas-native golfer brought a five-shot lead to the back nine before putting two balls into the water on the par-three 12th hole.

So when it came to sharing their pick, Kaufman chose the 31-year-old golfer, and his selection did not surprise Hulme.

"Give me Mr. Jordan Spieth," Kaufman said. "I had a feeling that was coming," Hulme said. (21:12)

The Alabama native golfer shared his 'concerns' about Jordan Spieth's wrist injury, which has plagued the 13-time PGA Tour winner since 2023. The injury nearly caused Spieth to withdraw from the 2024 RBC Heritage.

"The health is the only thing that concerns me," Kaufman said. (21:20)

To which Hulme responded,

Yeah, just the wrist, right?

Since injuring his wrist in May of 2023, Spieth has not won a PGA Tour event. The 31-year-old's on-course form has caused him to drop drastically in the world rankings. Spieth has struggled for much of 2025, though he has had two top-10 finishes thus far this year.

Jordan Spieth aims to re-enter the winner's circle since injuring his wrist

Jordan Spieth ahead of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via Getty)

Jordan Spieth will tee it up on Thursday in his home state of Texas at the CJ Cup Bryson Nelson. The three-time major champion is in search of his first win since the 2022 RBC Heritage.

Jordan Spieth's best finish in 2025 came at the WM Phoenix Open in February, in which he finished in a tie for fourth place. He also finished in the top 10 at the Cognizant Classic at PGA National in early March, finishing tied for ninth place.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner had a strong showing at Augusta National in early April and finished his first major of the season tied for 14th place at The Masters. Spieth has already won the green jacket after besting Phil Mickelson by four strokes in the 2015 Masters.

Spieth grew frustrated with his play at The Masters earlier this month, with multiple videos going viral on social media of him voicing his frustration on the course. The Dallas-born golfer finished in a tie for 18th place at the RBC Heritage the week after The Masters.

Spieth aims to get his game together this week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. In 2022, Spieth played well at TPC Craig Ranch, finishing in solo second place, one shot behind winner K.H. Lee.

