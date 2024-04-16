Former PGA Tour star Mark Lye says '90%' people in golf knew about Tiger Woods' alleged PED use

Former PGA Tour player Mark Lye made a shocking claim about legendary golfer Tiger Woods. In an exclusive interview on OutKick's podcast "Don't @Me With Dan Dakich" on Monday, April 15th, Lye allegedly accused Tiger Woods of possibly using performance-enhancing drugs (PED) to improve his game over the years.

The 48-year-old golfer has been struggling with his health, finding it hard to compete in many tournaments in the last few years. However, he teed it up at last week's Masters and made the cut after 36 holes.

Mark Lye recently appeared on the Dan Dakich's show, where the host asked him:

"It was felt by many around golf – people that really know – that Tiger Woods has used ‘roids in the past or may have used ‘roids in the past?"

Replying to the host, Lye said (via Fox News):

"Yes, that is. It is except for the people in Tiger’s corner. ‘You better shut up about it.’ Nobody ever gone out like that. Nobody’s ever said that like I’m saying it right now. There’s just no doubt. And I would say about 80 or 90% of the people out there know something ain’t right."

However, Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, denied the claims, saying they were "absolutely, unequivocally and completely false." However, Woods is yet to reply to the allegations.

Meanwhile, even in his late 40s, Tiger Woods still frequently participates in official golf events whenever possible. However, he was forced to withdraw from the competition at the Genesis Invitational earlier this year due to a fever. Moreover, last year at the Masters, he withdrew from the Augusta event and later underwent ankle surgery.

How did Tiger Woods perform at the Masters 2024?

Tiger Woods had his worst outing at the Augusta National Golf Course last week. He teed it up at the Major and got off to a smooth start but struggled as the tournament progressed.

He played two rounds of 73 and 72 to make the cut at the event, making him the only golfer in the game's history to record the most consecutive cuts at the Masters. However, he shot his worst round of 82 during the third round of the event, followed by another round of 77, and finished in 60th position on the leaderboard.

This marked Tiger Woods' worst performance at the Masters since 1996. He has won the tournament five times and only missed the cut once. He had not finished outside the top 47 at the Masters in his last 24 outings. However, he struggled last week and finished last on the leaderboard.

Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious at the Masters, winning by four strokes over Ludvig Aberg. Woods will next probably return to compete at the PGA Championship at Valhalla. The tournament will take place from May 13 to 19.

