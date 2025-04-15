Former PGA Tour winner makes bold prediction about Rory McIlroy’s future Masters outings

Former PGA Tour winner Smylie Kaufman made a bold prediction about Rory McIlroy's future Masters outings. The Northern Irish golfer, who started playing professionally in 2007, finally won his maiden Masters event in 2025. He went on to defeat Justin Rose in a playoff on Sunday, April 13, to win the green jacket.

Following the Masters, on The Smylie Show, the former PGA Tour winner talked about Rory McIlroy's incredible victory and also made a prediction that he could win a few more green jackets in the future. Kaufman said:

"I think he'll win another one. I think the third one. I'll go with three, three green jackets."

Rory McIlroy started his outing at the Masters with a tough round of 72, but in the second round, he played a round of 66, which helped him make the cut in the major. He then played another round of 66 in the third round, followed by a final round of 73 to settle in a tie for first place at 11-under with Rose.

In the playoff, McIlroy finally made a birdie to win the major. It was his fifth major title, and with that, he also completed his career Grand Slam. Justin Rose settled in second place at the Masters 2025, followed by Patrick Reed in solo third place, while Scottie Scheffler finished fourth.

A look into Rory McIlroy's performance at the Masters over the years

Rory McIlroy made his debut at the Masters in 2009, when he settled in T20. So far, he has played in the Augusta National event 17 times and made the cut in 14 of them.

McIlroy was the runner-up in 2022 and has a total of eight finishes in the top 10. But he finally won the event in 2025. It was a dreamy victory for the Holywood-born star golfer. During the press conference of the Masters on April 13, while speaking of his win, McIlroy said, via ASAP Sports:

"Look, it's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. I mentioned it out in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did."

Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters in 2010, and then again in 2021 and 2023. However, last year, he settled in T22.

Here are the past results of Rory McIlroy at the Masters over the years:

2009: T20

2010: Cut

2011: T15

2012: T40

2013: T25

2014: T8

2015: 4

2016: T10

2017: T7

2018: T5

2019: T21

2020: T5

2021: Cut

2022: 2

2023: Cut

2024: T22

2025: Winner

