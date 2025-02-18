Former PGA Tour winner sounds off on TGL tiebreaker rule

Following Atlanta GC's win over LAGC in TGL, Smylie Kaufman sounded off on the current tiebreaker format. He felt that the closest-to-the-pin format shouldn't go to a best-of-three and should be game over once any player holes out.

On Monday, February 17, Atlanta GC faced Los Angeles GC in the sixth match of the TGL at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Atlanta GC featured Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, and Billy Horschel, while LAGC featured Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, and Justin Rose.

The match went into a playoff, and the fate was decided in a best-of-three closest-to-the-pin challenge. Atlanta won the first hole, and Tommy Fleetwood won the next one for LAGC by holing out. However, Cantlay won the third hole and sealed the fate in favor of Atlanta GC.

Kaufman took to X to criticize the current format and stated that the game should have been over with Fleetwood holing out.

"Ok hot take… the closest to the pin sudden death format if you were to hole it out (like Tommy did) that should be game over," former PGA Tour winner wrote.

Who won the TGL Match 6, 7 and 8?

Three TGL matches took place on Monday, February 17, with LAGC, Bay GC, Atlanta GC, and Boston GC in action. The first match was won by Atlanta GC, defeating LAGC 6-5. In the second match, Bay GC posted a 6-5 win over Atlanta, followed by a 5-4 victory over Bay GC.

The next TGL match will take place on Tuesday, February 18, with Tiger Woods’ Jupiter GC facing off against New York GC. This will be the first time Tiger Woods will be in action since the passing of his mother, Kultida.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule of TGL:

Tuesday, January 7 : The Bay Golf Club beat New York Golf Club (9-2)

: beat New York Golf Club (9-2) Tuesday, January 14 : Los Angeles Golf Club beat Jupiter Links Golf Club (12-1)

: Club beat Jupiter Links Golf Club (12-1) Tuesday, January 21 : Atlanta Drive GC beat New York Golf Club (4-0)

: beat New York Golf Club (4-0) Monday, January 27 : Jupiter Links Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf (4-3)

: beat Boston Common Golf (4-3) Tuesday, February 4 : Los Angeles Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf (6-4)

: beat Boston Common Golf (6-4) Monday, February 17 : Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles Golf Club (6-5)

: beat Los Angeles Golf Club (6-5) Monday, February 17 : The Bay Golf Club beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5)

: beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5) Monday, February 17 : The Bay Golf Club beat Boston Common Golf (5-4)

: beat Boston Common Golf (5-4) Tuesday, February 18 : Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, February 24 : Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, February 24 : Boston Common Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

: Boston Common Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC Tuesday, February 25 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club Monday, March 3 : The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

: The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, March 3 : New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

: New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, March 4: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

