Former soccer star Gareth Bale names his ‘Dream 4 ball’ in golf

Gareth Bale, who is considered the greatest Welsh soccer player ever, was recently spotted at the golf course of the BMW International Open.

In a video shared by the DP World Tour Twitter handle, Bale was involved in a quickfire question and answer session. When asked about his 'Dream 4 ball', Bale replied:

"My dream four ball probably would be Tiger [Woods], Rory [McIlroy], Dustin Johnson."

Bale also shared when did he start playing golf.

"I was actually 20. So, yeah, started a bit later and also not being able to play to much when I was playing football. But like I said, more times are nicer," he said.

The 33-year-old shared that the best golf course he had ever played on was the Augusta National Golf Club, which holds the Masters Tournament for the prestigious green jacket every year.

He was then asked what was his lowest score in golf, to which he replied,

"My lowest round, I shot 4 uder twice. So, yeah, one was 68 and one was 67. So 67 is thankfully lower. But, yeah, 4 under."

In the end, Bale was asked who would win the Ryder Cup later this year. Without a second thought, he named Europe to go all the way.

Who is Gareth Bale? Exploring former soccer star's life and career

Born on July 16, 1989, in Cardiff, Wales, Gareth Bale is a former soccer player who was part of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Being the nephew of former Welsh soccer player Chris Pike, he started to show interest in the game at the mere age of nine.

When he played for the Whitchurch High School's Under-18 team, Bale helped them clinch Cardiff & Vale Senior Cup at the age of 16. He completed school in 2005 and scored a Grade A in PE.

His club career began in early 2006 when he joined Southampton. He was the second youngest after Theo Walcott to play for the club. Later that year, Bale was awarded the Carwyn James Award for his stellar overall performance in the season.

Gareth Bale at the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (via Getty Images)

In 2007, he was approached by Tottenham Hotspur, a premiere league team. He joined the franchise which offered him £10 million as he went on to perform incredibly for them. He had 203 appearances with the team in his first stint and scored 106 goals.

Later in 2013, Gareth Bale joined the La Liga League team Real Madrid. He was reportedly offered £77 million while some claimed he was offered £85.3 million, which was Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer record at the time. However, in 2016, a report by Football Leaks claimed that Bale had joined the franchise for a whopping £85.1 million.

Bale joined Los Angeles Football Club in 2022 (via Getty Images)

In 2022, he joined the Los Angeles FC in the Major League Soccer for 12 months. Soon after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he hung up his boots.

In his 111 international appearances for Wales, Bale scored 41 goals, whereas, in his 553 club match appearances, he registered 185 goals in total.

Poll : 0 votes