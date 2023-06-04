Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale posts heartfelt tributes for Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard on Instagram

Former Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale posted emotional tributes to Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard on his Instagram profile. Both Benzema and Hazard are leaving Los Blancos at the end of the season.

Bale was a part of the famous BBC trio alongside Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo that conquered European football. The duo shared many memorable moments on the pitch during their time together as teammates.

The Welshman had a message for his former French teammate as he wrote on his Instagram story:

"A Real Madrid legend. Pleasure to share so many great moments on the pitch. Good luck in your next steps."

Bale wasn't teammates with Hazard for very long. However, he left a message for the Belgian as well, writing:

"Good luck my friend."

Karim Benzema joined Los Blancos from Olympique Lyon in 2009 as a promising striker. Over the years, he became a reliable presence in the team's attack. He reached the pinnacle of his career while winning the 2022 FIFA Ballon d'Or.

He leaves as the historic club's second-highest goalscorer ever, only behind the great Ronaldo.

Hazard, on the other hand, arrived at Los Blancos in 2019 as one of the best players in the world, perhaps the best Premier League player at that point in time. His career went downhill since the move to Spain. During his time at the club, he made only 76 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

Vinicius Junior posted a heartfelt tribute to Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema

Vinicius Junior and Benzema

When Vinicius Junior joined Real Madrid as a teenager in 2018, Karim Benzema took the Brazilian under his wings. The French striker helped Vinicius grow and mature at the club as well.

Their partnership blossomed with time and in recent seasons, the duo were the club's most influential attackers. As Benzema leaves the Spanish giants, Vinicius penned a goodbye message, writing (via the Madrid Zone):

"Benzvini, Vinzema...Whatever. The result has always been the same: goals, laughter, titles and, above all, learning. When the boy from São Gonçalo, too shy, arrived in Madrid in 2018, you were the first to receive me. I will never forget. I grew up with you. We won Spain, Europe, and the World together. And I was able to applaud his Ballon D’Or. You will be greatly missed. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING LEGEND."

Karim Benzema looks set to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Vinicius, meanwhile, will need a new strike partner. The likes of Harry Kane and Kai Havertz are topping Real Madrid's wishlist as they look to bolster the team for next season.

