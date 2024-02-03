Former transgender Bobbi Lancaster says players like Hailey Davidson shouldn’t play in ‘women’s sports’ - “I don’t think it’s fair”

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson recently made headlines by winning the NXXT Women’s Classic. Following the win, the golfer faced harsh criticism from several fans as well as players. The win generated controversy to the extent that the circuit officials decided to take a vote regarding the participation of transgender players on the circuit.

Interestingly, former transgender golfer Bobbi Lancaster has now come out to speak against Davidson’s participation in ‘women’s sports.’ The 73-year-old, who underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2010 and attempted to qualify for the LPGA Tour in 2013, said it is ‘not fair’ for players like her to compete against cisgender women. The Canadian golfer noted that it shouldn’t even be a conversation.

Giving her hot take on Hailey Davidson’s participation in the women’s event, Bobbi Lancaster said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“I don’t think it’s fair to have transgender women like me competing against cisgender women in women’s sports. Period, end of story.”

It is pertinent to note that Lancaster herself tried to get into women’s competition a little more than a decade ago. She became the first transgender athlete to compete in LPGA Qualifying School after her gender reassignment surgery.

However, she now claims that her LPGA pursuit was fueled by ignorance. The Canadian noted that she believes transgender golfers have an unfair advantage.

Hailey Davidson faces death threat after the NXXT Women’s Classic win

Lancaster isn’t the first to speak out against Hailey Davidson’s win on the NXXT Women’s Classic. Despite it being her first professional victory, Davidson’s win in Florida gained attention due to the NXXT Tour’s partnership with the Epson Tour.

For the unversed, the Epson Tour is a feeder tour for the LPGA, causing many to believe that Davidson is on the verge of playing the professional women’s league. The golfer faced harsh criticism for the win. According to the Scot, she received mean texts and even death threats since the win.

Hailey Davidson said after her win in January, as quoted by Golfweek:

“At this point, we’re trying anything to see if we can cool the fire down a little. Generally, a lot of the hate comes from people who aren’t playing… It comes with the territory, I suppose. Someone who is at home really frustrated with themselves trying to take it out on me. If I don’t laugh, I’m going to be miserable.”

Furthermore, Davidson slammed claims that she’s headed to ‘destroy’ women’s golf. She rubbished the mean comments while admitting her plans to go back to LPGA Q-School later this year.

It is pertinent to note that Davidson, who works in social media for NBC/Peacock, has participated in the LPGA Q-School twice before. She missed the 54-hole cut by a single stroke in 2022, narrowly missing out on her chance to advance in the women’s league ranks.