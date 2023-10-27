“Four rounds to qualify is quite funny” – Fans react to 2024 LIV Golf promotions set to take place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in December

LIV Golf has announced LIV Golf Promotions, a new qualifying competition to earn a spot in the main league in 2024. On Thursday, October 26, it was announced that the first-ever LIV Golf Promotions will take place from December 8 to 10, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Earlier this year, the Saudi-backed circuit announced that starting with the new season, the league will implement a promotion and relegation system. With this new event, the top three players, after playing four stroke-play rounds over three days in Abu Dhabi, will be promoted to the main league.

LIV Golf's announcement of a 'Promotions' event received mixed reactions from fans on social media. While some fans welcomed the decision, many were unhappy with the four-round format, as the idea behind the Saudi-backed league was to play less golf.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Four rounds to qualify is quite funny :)"

"Total hypothetical, what if Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Cantlay tomorrow say they would like a spot on LIV? Would LIV make room for them or do they have to go through qualifying?"

"Four rounds. Is everyone gonna be ok?"

"Four rounds? Thought the point was to "play less golf"

"Four rounds? How will any of you ever see your families again?"

"These guys won’t have an time to spend w their families if they have to play 4 rounds"

"This really should have been announced at least a week earlier. Given what is happening in the golf world would it not be sensible to announce next year’s International Series events, and their prize money, now? Surely this is when many pros make their decisions?"

"😂 LIV bowing down to the DP World Tour and UAE already? Must be desperate. Just wait for LIV Golf and DP World Tour "partnership". Pump more money into the European Tour which is ☠️"

"Will oxygen be available for those playing a whole 4 rounds?"

"This is more compelling than any other event liv holds. The meaning of normal events is just money. This is access to those paychecks. You all should be holding qualifiers for every tournament. Team Q- four random guys chasing every time. So much that could be done with this."

"You mean I have a chance?"

"Just read how the rounds work and I don't get it. What happens after Round 1?"

"Assume it is best "3 from 4 rounds" scenario"

How much will the winner get from the LIV Golf Promotions? Prize money explored

The LIV Golf Promotions event will have a purse size of $1.5 million, and every participant will receive a monetary award irrespective of their performance.

Players who are eliminated on the first day will receive $5,000, followed by $10,000 awarded to those who are eliminated on the second day. After two rounds, the field will be cut short to 20 players only. Those who qualify for the final two rounds will receive at least $17,500.

The top three players will be promoted to LIV for the 2024 season and will be awarded cash prizes of $200,000, $150,000, and $100,000, respectively.