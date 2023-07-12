From the 'Mad Scientist' to the 'Golden Bear', ranking 7 of golf's craziest nicknames

Some of golf's craziest nicknames have been given to the likes of Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, and Rory McIlroy. Many great athletes are given nicknames and golf is a sport where the nicknames certainly suit the players.

These are golfers that have been playing for years and have acquired nicknames because of their specific styles.

Even Tiger Woods has a nickname, albeit it is just his first name - Tiger. Some nicknames in golf are not known to the wider public.

Here, we look at seven of golf's craziest nicknames and the stories behind them that might leave you surprised.

#1 John Daly - Wild Thing

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open - Round One

John Daly is known for his eccentric style and personality on and off the golf course. Originally the nickname was for the impressive distances he hit on the course. Now, however, it is attributed to his rather chaotic lifestyle. From a diet of coke and cigarettes to his colourful clothes, Daly's nickname surely suits him.

#2 Fred Couples - Boom Boom

Next on the list of golf's craziest nicknames is Fred Couples, who earned the name 'Boom Boom'. In almost four decades of a very successful golf career, Couples was a crowd favorite. His nickname comes from his long and accurate driving ability off the tee.

#3 Craig Stadler - Walrus

American pro golfer Craig Stadler was well-known during the prime of his career. Popular amongst the galleries, Stadler was fondly known as the Walrus amongst his fans. His portly build and bushy moustache gave him this nickname.

#4 Kevin Stadler- Smallrus

Kevin Stadler is Craig Stadler's son, and it did not take much time for him to pick up the nickname 'Small Walrus' or 'Smallrus'.

#5 Miguel Angel Jimenez - The Mechanic

Miguel Angel Jimenez

Miguel Angel Jimenez is known as The Mechanic, on and off the course. He is known for his precise approach on the course. Even more so, he is known for his love of driving rather than repairing cars. He has an affinity for high-performance vehicles and even owns a red Ferrari.

#6 Bryson DeChambeau - Mad Scientist

Bryson DeChambeau's physics degree is only a part of why he is called the Mad Scientist. On course, DeChambeau has little tolerance for error and often calculates ahead of his golf swings. His academic approach to the game and his recent dietary experiments have earned him his nickname.

#7 Arnold Palmer - King

Arnold Palmer has been nicknamed the King. He is known to be one of the trailblazers in the world of golf, setting it up for the world to watch and follow. His presence rightfully earned him one of golf's craziest nicknames.

