Joaquin Niemann impressed everyone at the opening round of the Mayakoba event with an impressive score of 59. He had a great hold on his scores in the second round, which made him stay ahead of others on the individual leaderboard by four strokes.

However, after evaluating the par-5 13th hole on Sunday morning, the rule committee of the LIV Golf League determined that the Chilean Professional golfer played his shot from the wrong place.

According to the updates, Joaquin Niemann failed to drop within one club length. This led him to get a two-stroke penalty at the Mayakoba event, according to LIV Rule 14.7A.

It also changed the score of Niemann. Previously, he had a total score of 13-under par, which has now reportedly changed to 11-under par. This made him sit two strokes ahead of Dean Burmester and Jon Rahm.

Nuclr Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared:

Soon after the post went viral, golf buffs started sharing their viewpoints.

One user wrote: "from shooting 59 to getting the penalty."

Another fan inquired: "They have rules?"

A third fan commented on Niemann's drop and said: "Where did he learn to drop like that? Let me see who else is on the LIV tour? Hmmmmm....."

Here are some of the other reactions:

What are the tee times of Joaquin Niemann and other players?

After two successful rounds of the LIV Invitational Mayakoba event, the tournament is set to begin its third round on February 4th at 1:05 pm ET. Joaquin Niemann is expected to tee off with Jon Rahm and Dean Burmester on the first hole at 1:16 pm.

Here is the list of all the players' tee times for the final round (all times are in ET):

Group 1:

Hole 1: B Koepka (Smash GC), C Howell III (Crushers GC), S Garcia (Fireballs GC): 1:05 pm

Group 2:

Hole 1: J Rahm (Legion XIII), D Burmester (Stinger GC), J Niemann (Torque GC): 1:16 PM

Group 3:

Hole 2: S Muñoz (Torque GC), D Johnson (4Aces GC), P Reed (4Aces GC): 1:05 PM

Group 4:

Hole 3: P Casey (Crushers GC), L Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), B Watson (RangeGoats GC): 1:05 PM

Group 5:

Hole 4: C Tringale (HyFlyers GC), C Smith (Ripper GC), L Canter: 1:05 PM

Group 6:

Hole 17: R Bland (Cleeks GC), L Herbert (Ripper GC), K Na (Iron Heads GC): 1:05 PM

Group 7:

Hole 16: S Horsfield (Majesticks GC), T Gooch (Smash GC), and J Kokrak (Smash GC): 1:05 PM

Group 8:

Hole 5: I Poulter (Majesticks GC), C Surratt (Legion XIII), and B Steele (HyFlyers GC): 1:05 PM

Group 9:

Hole 6: S Vincent (Iron Heads GC), M Leishman (Ripper GC), T Hatton (Legion XIII): 1:05 PM

Group 10:

Hole 7: K Samooja (Cleeks GC), T Pieters (RangeGoats GC), and E Chacarra (Fireballs GC): 1:05 PM

Group 11:

Hole 8: A Lahiri (Crushers GC), D Lee (Iron Heads GC), B DeChambeau (Crushers GC): 1:05 PM

Group 12:

Hole 9: M Wolff (RangeGoats GC), G McDowell (Smash GC), and D Puig (Fireballs GC): 1:05 PM

Group 13:

Hole 10: H Stenson (Majesticks GC), H Swafford, and L Westwood (Majesticks GC): 1:05 PM

Group 14:

Hole 11: M Jones (Ripper GC), J Kozuma (Iron Heads GC), A Meronk (Cleeks GC): 1:05 PM

Group 15:

Hole 12: C Schwartzel (Stinger GC), M Kaymer (Cleeks GC), and A. Ancer (Fireballs GC): 1:05 PM

Group 16:

Hole 13: C Ortiz (Torque GC), K Vincent (Legion XIII), M Pereira (Torque GC): 1:05 PM

Group 17:

Hole 14: A Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), H Varner III (4Aces GC), P Mickelson (HyFlyers GC): 1:05 PM

Group 18:

Hole 15: P Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), P Perez (4Aces GC), B Grace (Stinger GC): 1:05 PM