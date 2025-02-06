Full list of golfers confirmed for LIV Golf 2025 Season

The LIV Golf season is about to be officially in full swing. The rebel tour is in Riyadh to play under the lights, marking the season debuts for all players and the tour debuts for several who have only recently signed on. Heading into the very first outing, here are all the golfers who are on tour.
All LIV Golf members heading into 2025 season
The 2025 season has a few new faces. Some players on LIV Golf weren't there last year, like Tom McKibbin. He just signed on and skipped the PGA Tour entirely for his next step. He said he wasn't worried about majors and wanted to compete against the best the sport has to offer week in and week out.
The rebel tour is populated and led by its stars such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Jon Rahm, many of whom captain teams for the team aspect of LIV. They are only the tip of the iceberg, though.
Here is everyone confirmed for 2025:
- Thomas Pieters
- Patrick Reed
- Cameron Smith
- Abraham Ancer
- Luis Masaveu
- David Puig
- Paul Casey
- Brooks Koepka
- Andy Ogletree
- Brendan Steele
- Phil Mickelson
- Cameron Tringale
- Bubba Watson
- Charles Howell III
- Yubin Jang
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Danny Lee
- Anirban Lahiri
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Ben Campbell
- Ian Poulter
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
- Anthony Kim
- Jon Rahm
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Caleb Surratt
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Tom McKibbin
- Chieh-Po Lee
- Harold Varner III
- Richard Bland
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Dean Burmester
- Branden Grace
- Charl Schwartzel
- Dustin Johnson
- Adrian Meronk
- Lucas Herbert
- Kevin Na
- Matt Jones
- Marc Leishman
- Henrik Stenson
- Martin Kaymer
- Lee Westwood
- Sam Horsfield
- Talor Gooch
- Jason Kokrak
- Graeme McDowell
- Sergio Garcia
McKibbin, Ben Campbell, Yubin Jang, Luis Masaveu, and Frederik Kjettrup are all newcomers. Everyone aside from Chieh-Po Lee and Anthony Kim are on rosters and teams for the new season. Those two are wild cards who have yet to sign to a team. Kim was on tour last season, but he finished right near the bottom of the leaderboard.
Not only does LIV Golf have a new lineup of players and a new schedule for 2025, the tour also has a brand-new television deal. LIV Golf events previously aired on the CW and some streaming options, but LIV is now covered exclusively by FOX.
This is because FOX has no prior connection to the PGA Tour, so there's no conflict of interest amid the merger or the ongoing divide in golf. The network also had a gap in coverage after the NFL season's conclusion, and LIV's schedule lines up almost perfectly with the end of the Super Bowl and the beginning of the subsequent season in the fall.