Full list of golfers confirmed for LIV Golf 2025 Season

The LIV Golf season is about to be officially in full swing. The rebel tour is in Riyadh to play under the lights, marking the season debuts for all players and the tour debuts for several who have only recently signed on. Heading into the very first outing, here are all the golfers who are on tour.

All LIV Golf members heading into 2025 season

The 2025 season has a few new faces. Some players on LIV Golf weren't there last year, like Tom McKibbin. He just signed on and skipped the PGA Tour entirely for his next step. He said he wasn't worried about majors and wanted to compete against the best the sport has to offer week in and week out.

Trending

The rebel tour is populated and led by its stars such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Jon Rahm, many of whom captain teams for the team aspect of LIV. They are only the tip of the iceberg, though.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the top LIV Golf stars (Image via Imagn)

Here is everyone confirmed for 2025:

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Abraham Ancer

Luis Masaveu

David Puig

Paul Casey

Brooks Koepka

Andy Ogletree

Brendan Steele

Phil Mickelson

Cameron Tringale

Bubba Watson

Charles Howell III

Yubin Jang

Bryson DeChambeau

Joaquin Niemann

Jinichiro Kozuma

Danny Lee

Anirban Lahiri

Tyrrell Hatton

Ben Campbell

Ian Poulter

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Anthony Kim

Jon Rahm

Sebastián Muñoz

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Caleb Surratt

Louis Oosthuizen

Tom McKibbin

Chieh-Po Lee

Harold Varner III

Richard Bland

Frederik Kjettrup

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Charl Schwartzel

Dustin Johnson

Adrian Meronk

Lucas Herbert

Kevin Na

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Henrik Stenson

Martin Kaymer

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield

Talor Gooch

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

Sergio Garcia

McKibbin, Ben Campbell, Yubin Jang, Luis Masaveu, and Frederik Kjettrup are all newcomers. Everyone aside from Chieh-Po Lee and Anthony Kim are on rosters and teams for the new season. Those two are wild cards who have yet to sign to a team. Kim was on tour last season, but he finished right near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Not only does LIV Golf have a new lineup of players and a new schedule for 2025, the tour also has a brand-new television deal. LIV Golf events previously aired on the CW and some streaming options, but LIV is now covered exclusively by FOX.

This is because FOX has no prior connection to the PGA Tour, so there's no conflict of interest amid the merger or the ongoing divide in golf. The network also had a gap in coverage after the NFL season's conclusion, and LIV's schedule lines up almost perfectly with the end of the Super Bowl and the beginning of the subsequent season in the fall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback