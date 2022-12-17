“Fun day!” – Michael Phelps on his golf outing with PGA Tour star Justin Thomas

Swimmer Michael Phelps is unarguably the most decorated American athlete. Having won 23 gold medals at the Olympics, Phelps is a fitness enthusiast. He always steals time from his tight-knitted schedule to focus on his health.

However, his interest is not limited to swimming. The American athlete enjoys playing golf, and in August 2022, Michael Phelps joined PGA Tour star Justin Thomas on a golf course.

In a day-long outing planned by WHOOP, Phelps and Thomas played golf, talked about fitness, and enjoyed the day to the fullest.

The PGA Tour recently posted a video of their outing on their Twitter account with a caption that says:

"Becoming the best of the best. Justin Thomas and Michael Phelps have what it takes."

Recalling the day, Michael Phelps jotted:

"Fun day"

Michael and Justin had a lot of fun on their outings and picked each other's brains on the mental fortitude that certainly takes the best of the best.

They talked about their careers' best wins and health and had a good time together.

"You have to do things that people aren't willing to do"- Michael Phelps opened up about his success mantra

Michael Phelps is a legendary swimmer but it was not a bed of roses for him to win 23 gold medals at the Olympics.

In an interview for the PGA Tour in August, Phelps opened up about the difficulties he faced during matches. He said:

"To do something great, you have to do things that people aren't willing to do. When I go back through my career, everything was done with a purpose. My whole career was underwater, so that's where my comfort was."

Michael Phelps also shared his fitness and gym routine with Justin Thomas.

Phelps said:

"I have been engaged here (gym) every single day. I'm in the zone. I'm psycho when I come here because I know this is going to help me."

Justin and Michael then went on to play golf, while Thomas revealed his relaxation therapy and said:

"For me to feel better the next day, I need to do what I do every night and have a nice bath, especially during tournaments, and it's almost a nice gateway. You know you're just by yourself. You're just there with your thoughts, and everything goes numb, and then you get out."

Phelps has retired from swimming and is now more focused on his family. In the same interview, he said:

"I used to live such a regimented life. Now, I'm trying to figure out what works for me. I'm not trying to become a 23-time Olympics gold medalist right now. I'm trying to become the best dad, the best husband, the hardest worker, the best me that I can be."

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas is building his career and will play in the PNC Championship alongside his father, Mike Thomas. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, December 18.

It is important to note that Thomas recently won The Match while playing with his college buddy, Jordan Spieth.

