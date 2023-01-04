The LET Q-School concluded on December 21 after five grueling rounds of action across the north and south courses. Post the conclusion of the LPGA Q-Series, the LET Q-School took place between December 16 and 21 in Spain at La Manga Club for the Ladies European Tour.

Australia's Gabriela Ruffels successfully bagged her Tour card for the 2023 season after she missed out on registration for the LPGA Q-Series, thereby missing the card for the 2023 LPGA Tour. This was her last chance to qualify for the LPGA Tour.

Last year, she missed out on moving into the Q-Series by a singles stroke in stage II and this time it was the paperwork that kept her out of earning the LPGA Tour card.

However, the 2019 US Women's Amateur champion successfully earned a LET card at the La Manga Club. The 22-year-old finished eighth at the LET Q-School to earn her card for the 2023 season. In addition, Ruffels will have full status on the Epson Tour. She is also eligible for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

The 2023 Solheim Cup requires all European players to be members with LET in any category. It will be held from September 22 to 24 at the Finca Cortesin in Casares, Andalusia, Spain.

Meanwhile, German duo Polly Mack and Alexandra Försterling ended the final qualifiers as joint winners, posting a score of 15 under par. Earlier, Mack also earned her LPGA Tour card after finishing tied for 15th at the LPGA Q-Series last month.

Mack looked forward to her busy 2023 schedule and said,

“It means a lot to get the LET status. I am German and it’s nice to have both and have the options and more opportunities. I’m really looking forward to 2023, I think it’s going to be exciting.”

The German duo was followed by French amateur Nastasia Nadaud, who finished 14 under par. The teenager plans to end her amateur career by turning professional and taking part in the LET Tour.

The teenager said,

“I don’t think I can put into words how I’m feeling! I can’t believe it’s over; I’m still thinking that there’s a sixth-round tomorrow. I feel really great, and it’s done, finally."

Other top 10 finishers at LET Q-School

Slovenia's Ana Belac finished fourth, Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab finished fifth, and Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela finished tied for sixth with Austria’s Emma Spitz.

Albane Valenzuela earned both the LPGA Tour and LET status for the 2023 season. She finished 68th on the 2022 CME points list to retain a full LPGA Tour card.

Other players to round up the top 10 included Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley with England’s Annabel Dimmock.

Tied for 17th, Aline Krauter was another German player to earn the LET card. Earlier, she also won the LPGA Tour card after finishing tied for third in the LPGA Q-Series.

A total of 24 players gained Category 12 status and 28 players clinched a Category 16 membership.

Last year, America's Gabriella Then produced a sensational final round of 67 to win the final qualifier at LET Q-School by four shots.

