46 players secure LPGA status for 2023 as Q-Series ends

The Q-Series is a pathway to securing a position on the LPGA Tour. In the tournament that started on Thursday, 46 players earned their tour cards, as reported by Golf Week.
A total of 70 professional golfers were tied to play on the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, Alabama, with the opportunity to secure an LPGA Card after topping in the 144-hole strokes match.
Golfers who secured the top 20 positions earned category-14 status on the LPGA Tour, while the rest earned category-15 status and category-C status on the Epson Tour. Luckily, those who finished below 45 received Epson Tour status.
Charlotte Thomas, who finished 28th in the Q-Series, opened up about this week's championship in an interview, as quoted by Golf Week. She said:
"I'm exhausted and ready for a drink. I think when I look back on last year, I was initially disappointed that I lost my card and had to come back here. But I think the fact that I didn’t play golf for 16 months was – I kind of don’t give myself enough credit sometimes, I don’t think."
Charlotte missed last year's LPGA Tour due to her treatment for chronic eczema and finally returned this year to get the card.
It is important to note that the 2022 LPGA Q-Series was organized from December 1 to 4 on the Mobile golf course and from December 8 to 11 on the Dothan course in Alabama.
Hae Ran Ryu secured the first position, followed by Bailey Tardy and Valery Plata. Ryu, who is currently ranked No. 50 in the world, finished the game with a score of 29 after defeating Bailey Tardy by two shots.
2022 LPGA Q-Series leaderboard
- 1. Hae Ran Ryu
- 2. Bailey Tardy
- T3. Valery Plata
- T3. Aline Krauter
- 5: Minami Katsu
- T6. Samantha Wagner
- T6. Chanettee Wannasanaen
- 8. Linnea Johnsson
- T9. Kum-Kang Park
- T9. Lauren Hartlage
- T9. Isi Gabsa
- T12. Luna Sobron Galmes
- T12. Yu-Sang Hou
- T12. Ines Laklalech
- T15. Dana Finkelstein
- T15. Polly Mack
- T17. Jennifer Song
- T17. Ellinor Sudow
- T17. Maddie Szeryk
- T17. Riley Rennell
- T21. Alexa Pano
- T21. Dani Holmqvist
- T21. Jaravee Boonchant
- T24. Min Lee
- T24. Pavarisa Yoktuan
- T24. Yuna Nishimura
- T24. Sofia Garcia
- T28. Karen Chung
- T28. Manon De Roey
- T28. Karis Davidson
- T28. Charlotte Thomas
- T28. Dewi Weber
- T28. Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- T34. Louise Ridderstrom
- T34. Soo Bin Joo
- T34. Jing Yan
- T34. Jenny Coleman
- T38. Su Oh
- T38. Magdalena Simmermacher
- T38. Laura Wearn
- T38. Roberta Liti
- T38. Lindy Duncan
- T38. Ana Belac
- T38. Weiwei Zhang
- T45. Dottie Ardina
- T45. Arpichaya Yubol
Top 45 earned LPGA Status
- T47. Heather Lin
- T47. Auston Kim
- T49. Bianca Pagdanganan
- T49. Janie Jackson
- T49. Jiwon Jeon
- T49. Sophie Hausmann
- T49. Beatrice Wallin
- T49. Min A Yoon
- T55. My Hyang Lee
- T55. Ashley Lau
- T55. Milagros Chaves
- T55. Robyn Choi
- T59. Miranda Wang
- T59. Isabella Fierro
- T59. Anita Uwadia
- T59. Allison Emrey
- T63. Agathe Laisne
- T63. Lauren Cox
- T63. Nataliya Guseva
- T63. Britney Yada
- 68. Mariah Stackhouse
- 69. Katherine Perry-Hamski
- 70. Amanda Tan
- T71. Jessica Porvasnik
- T71. Kim Kaufman
- 73. Amelia Gravey
- 74. Anais Meyssonnier
- 75. Yuri Onishi