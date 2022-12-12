46 players secure LPGA status for 2023 as Q-Series ends

The Q-Series is a pathway to securing a position on the LPGA Tour. In the tournament that started on Thursday, 46 players earned their tour cards, as reported by Golf Week.

A total of 70 professional golfers were tied to play on the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, Alabama, with the opportunity to secure an LPGA Card after topping in the 144-hole strokes match.

Golfers who secured the top 20 positions earned category-14 status on the LPGA Tour, while the rest earned category-15 status and category-C status on the Epson Tour. Luckily, those who finished below 45 received Epson Tour status.

Charlotte Thomas, who finished 28th in the Q-Series, opened up about this week's championship in an interview, as quoted by Golf Week. She said:

"I'm exhausted and ready for a drink. I think when I look back on last year, I was initially disappointed that I lost my card and had to come back here. But I think the fact that I didn’t play golf for 16 months was – I kind of don’t give myself enough credit sometimes, I don’t think."

Charlotte missed last year's LPGA Tour due to her treatment for chronic eczema and finally returned this year to get the card.

It is important to note that the 2022 LPGA Q-Series was organized from December 1 to 4 on the Mobile golf course and from December 8 to 11 on the Dothan course in Alabama.

Dave Andrews @PopsandSunshine

Go get 'em next year, Alexa!! Big congratulations to young Alexa Pano @alexapanogolf who today, at just 18 years old, just earned her 2023 @LPGA rookie card with her strong finish at the tour's grueling 8-round Q Series.Go get 'em next year, Alexa!! Big congratulations to young Alexa Pano @alexapanogolf who today, at just 18 years old, just earned her 2023 @LPGA rookie card with her strong finish at the tour's grueling 8-round Q Series. Go get 'em next year, Alexa!! https://t.co/LCklTxfdPF

Hae Ran Ryu secured the first position, followed by Bailey Tardy and Valery Plata. Ryu, who is currently ranked No. 50 in the world, finished the game with a score of 29 after defeating Bailey Tardy by two shots.

2022 LPGA Q-Series leaderboard

1. Hae Ran Ryu

2. Bailey Tardy

T3. Valery Plata

T3. Aline Krauter

5: Minami Katsu

T6. Samantha Wagner

T6. Chanettee Wannasanaen

8. Linnea Johnsson

T9. Kum-Kang Park

T9. Lauren Hartlage

T9. Isi Gabsa

T12. Luna Sobron Galmes

T12. Yu-Sang Hou

T12. Ines Laklalech

T15. Dana Finkelstein

T15. Polly Mack

T17. Jennifer Song

T17. Ellinor Sudow

T17. Maddie Szeryk

T17. Riley Rennell

T21. Alexa Pano

T21. Dani Holmqvist

T21. Jaravee Boonchant

T24. Min Lee

T24. Pavarisa Yoktuan

T24. Yuna Nishimura

T24. Sofia Garcia

T28. Karen Chung

T28. Manon De Roey

T28. Karis Davidson

T28. Charlotte Thomas

T28. Dewi Weber

T28. Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

T34. Louise Ridderstrom

T34. Soo Bin Joo

T34. Jing Yan

T34. Jenny Coleman

T38. Su Oh

T38. Magdalena Simmermacher

T38. Laura Wearn

T38. Roberta Liti

T38. Lindy Duncan

T38. Ana Belac

T38. Weiwei Zhang

T45. Dottie Ardina

T45. Arpichaya Yubol

Top 45 earned LPGA Status

T47. Heather Lin

T47. Auston Kim

T49. Bianca Pagdanganan

T49. Janie Jackson

T49. Jiwon Jeon

T49. Sophie Hausmann

T49. Beatrice Wallin

T49. Min A Yoon

T55. My Hyang Lee

T55. Ashley Lau

T55. Milagros Chaves

T55. Robyn Choi

T59. Miranda Wang

T59. Isabella Fierro

T59. Anita Uwadia

T59. Allison Emrey

T63. Agathe Laisne

T63. Lauren Cox

T63. Nataliya Guseva

T63. Britney Yada

68. Mariah Stackhouse

69. Katherine Perry-Hamski

70. Amanda Tan

T71. Jessica Porvasnik

T71. Kim Kaufman

73. Amelia Gravey

74. Anais Meyssonnier

75. Yuri Onishi

