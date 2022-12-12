Create

46 players secure LPGA status for 2023 as Q-Series ends

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Dec 12, 2022 02:07 PM IST
hae ran ryu
Hae Ran Ryu (Image via Epson Tour)

The Q-Series is a pathway to securing a position on the LPGA Tour. In the tournament that started on Thursday, 46 players earned their tour cards, as reported by Golf Week.

A total of 70 professional golfers were tied to play on the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, Alabama, with the opportunity to secure an LPGA Card after topping in the 144-hole strokes match.

🙌 LPGA TOUR IN 2023!Congrats to @lridderstrom93 on battling through 8 rounds at @lpga_tour #Qseries to finish T35 at 13-under par. #GoBruins #ELITE 📸: @letgolf https://t.co/AfzxLVoU8I

Golfers who secured the top 20 positions earned category-14 status on the LPGA Tour, while the rest earned category-15 status and category-C status on the Epson Tour. Luckily, those who finished below 45 received Epson Tour status.

Charlotte Thomas, who finished 28th in the Q-Series, opened up about this week's championship in an interview, as quoted by Golf Week. She said:

"I'm exhausted and ready for a drink. I think when I look back on last year, I was initially disappointed that I lost my card and had to come back here. But I think the fact that I didn’t play golf for 16 months was – I kind of don’t give myself enough credit sometimes, I don’t think."

Charlotte missed last year's LPGA Tour due to her treatment for chronic eczema and finally returned this year to get the card.

It is important to note that the 2022 LPGA Q-Series was organized from December 1 to 4 on the Mobile golf course and from December 8 to 11 on the Dothan course in Alabama.

Big congratulations to young Alexa Pano @alexapanogolf who today, at just 18 years old, just earned her 2023 @LPGA rookie card with her strong finish at the tour's grueling 8-round Q Series. Go get 'em next year, Alexa!! https://t.co/LCklTxfdPF

Hae Ran Ryu secured the first position, followed by Bailey Tardy and Valery Plata. Ryu, who is currently ranked No. 50 in the world, finished the game with a score of 29 after defeating Bailey Tardy by two shots.

2022 LPGA Q-Series leaderboard

  • 1. Hae Ran Ryu
  • 2. Bailey Tardy
  • T3. Valery Plata
  • T3. Aline Krauter
  • 5: Minami Katsu
  • T6. Samantha Wagner
  • T6. Chanettee Wannasanaen
  • 8. Linnea Johnsson
  • T9. Kum-Kang Park
  • T9. Lauren Hartlage
  • T9. Isi Gabsa
  • T12. Luna Sobron Galmes
  • T12. Yu-Sang Hou
  • T12. Ines Laklalech
  • T15. Dana Finkelstein
  • T15. Polly Mack
  • T17. Jennifer Song
  • T17. Ellinor Sudow
  • T17. Maddie Szeryk
  • T17. Riley Rennell
  • T21. Alexa Pano
  • T21. Dani Holmqvist
  • T21. Jaravee Boonchant
  • T24. Min Lee
  • T24. Pavarisa Yoktuan
  • T24. Yuna Nishimura
  • T24. Sofia Garcia
  • T28. Karen Chung
  • T28. Manon De Roey
  • T28. Karis Davidson
  • T28. Charlotte Thomas
  • T28. Dewi Weber
  • T28. Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
  • T34. Louise Ridderstrom
  • T34. Soo Bin Joo
  • T34. Jing Yan
  • T34. Jenny Coleman
  • T38. Su Oh
  • T38. Magdalena Simmermacher
  • T38. Laura Wearn
  • T38. Roberta Liti
  • T38. Lindy Duncan
  • T38. Ana Belac
  • T38. Weiwei Zhang
  • T45. Dottie Ardina
  • T45. Arpichaya Yubol

Top 45 earned LPGA Status

  • T47. Heather Lin
  • T47. Auston Kim
  • T49. Bianca Pagdanganan
  • T49. Janie Jackson
  • T49. Jiwon Jeon
  • T49. Sophie Hausmann
  • T49. Beatrice Wallin
  • T49. Min A Yoon
  • T55. My Hyang Lee
  • T55. Ashley Lau
  • T55. Milagros Chaves
  • T55. Robyn Choi
  • T59. Miranda Wang
  • T59. Isabella Fierro
  • T59. Anita Uwadia
  • T59. Allison Emrey
  • T63. Agathe Laisne
  • T63. Lauren Cox
  • T63. Nataliya Guseva
  • T63. Britney Yada
  • 68. Mariah Stackhouse
  • 69. Katherine Perry-Hamski
  • 70. Amanda Tan
  • T71. Jessica Porvasnik
  • T71. Kim Kaufman
  • 73. Amelia Gravey
  • 74. Anais Meyssonnier
  • 75. Yuri Onishi

Quick Links

Edited by Sabine Algur
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...