“Games were still relatively close” - Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick share their ‘proud’ and ‘incredible’ reactions to Ryder Cup win

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick were part of the Ryder Cup-winning European team at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome last week. They contributed 4 points together to help their team win the 12th title (overall 15th, three came when they were named Great Britain and Great Britain and Ireland).

After the historic defense of their home soil for 30 continuous years, both the English golfers described the winning feeling by choosing words such as "proud" and "incredible".

Both the European team members are in Scotland to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. During the pre-tournament, they spoke to the media and shared how they spent their night after the Ryder Cup victory.

Tommy Fleetwood shared that the Sunday night after winning the prestigious biennial event was "cool and special". He added that the cup was kept in the middle of the party and everyone knew that they had achieved something great together.

The Southport-born golfer revealed that during the morning physio session, alongside Shane Lowry and Robert McIntryre, he had a fun discussion that they do not want to have any role in the singles match. As quoted by Golf, by TourMiss, Fleetwood said,

"It sort of became apparent that it might come down to one of us, and there was a lot — there was just a lot of red in the middle of the board but the games were still relatively close."

Meanwhile, his teammate Matt Fitzpatrick spoke of his "amazing week" at the Ryder Cup. He shared that they knew Team USA had depth in their team and it would be tough to win against them, even if, it was being held at their home venue.

"You know, you go into the event beforehand, even with it at home, given a little more chance. But you look nine months out, three months out, the USA has got so much depth, it’s going to be really difficult for Europe to win," Fitzpatrick said.

Matt Fitzpatrick partnered with Rory McIlroy in the fourball matches. On Friday, he played alongside the Northern Irishman against Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele and registered a staggering 5&3 margin victory.

When will Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick play the next golf tournament?

Both the English golfers will be next seen at the Old Course St. Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns, Scotland playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament will kick off on October 5 and will end on October 8.

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick will be joined by another Ryder Cup teammate, Robert McIntyre this week at the next DP World Tour event.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will have a field of 168 players, which will include the names of Adrian Meronk, three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington and many others.