Gareth Bale ventures further into his passion for golf, now officially a playable golfer in PGA 2k23

Gareth Bale's love for golf is only growing with time. In PGA Tour 2K23, the former Welsh footballer will make his video game debut as a pro golfer.

Bale plays golf frequently and has a 0.5 handicap. He has previously participated in golf competitions, most notably playing alongside Rory McIlroy in the BMW PGA Championship pro-am at Wentworth.

Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Bale announced his retirement from professional football. Since then, he has been sighted playing golf on several different courses.

Gareth Bale is joining players like Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Tony Finau, Michael Jordan, Stephan Curry, and John Cena on the roster of the PGA Tour 2k23.

Bale posted a clip of his image from the video game in a custom-designed course on Instagram with a caption, saying:

"Introducing...... @garethbale11 to @pgatour2k , available as a playable pro TODAY! 🔥Play through his custom designed course, The Elevens Club, and complete in-game challenges to earn rewards for your MyPLAYER in #PGATOUR2K23."

"I am Gareth Bale. I'm here getting scanned in PGA Tour 2K23," he was heard saying in the video.

PGA Tour 2k23 is a video game published by 2K for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

"I can easily hit a couple of good shots" - Gareth Bale talks about his golfing skills

Bale has played with professional golfers in several tournaments this year. He played with Joseph Bramlett at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and then joined Rory McIlroy at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

After being inducted into the PGA Tour 2K23 video game, Bale spoke about how difficult it is to play with professional golfers. Speaking to reporters, he said that there's a big difference as professional golfers do not make silly mistakes.

He said (via Express.co.uk):

"There’s a big difference, don’t get me wrong. But they really just think their way around the course, they don’t make those silly mistakes, when they hit a bad shot, they hit a bad shot into the correct spot, they just get up and down from everywhere."

Bale went on to talk about his golfing skills, saying:

"The focus they have, you can see it in their eyes, they’re just so focused with every shot. I feel like, for example, with me, an amateur, I can easily hit a couple of good shots and think I’m better than I am, and then come crumbling back down to earth, and then I have to grind again."

So, just seeing, I guess, the practice they put in, obviously, they put themselves in position where they’re gonna keep playing while not making too many mistakes. Something now that I would love to do more that I have the time is to practice and try and get better and try to achieve a better handicap," he added.

Gareth Bale designed a custom golf course named The Elevens Club for the video game.