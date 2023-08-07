Is PGA 2K23 a cross platform game? Exploring the specifications of the game

PGA 2K23 is one of the most popular sports video games out there. There are very few sports games that don't require players to either play against a team CPU or other online or local players. Golf is inherently a solo game, with players shooting against an average score more so than their opponents. The video game is the same way.

Nevertheless, playing multiplayer is something a lot of gamers enjoy doing and that remains true for PGA 2K23 players. Naturally, players can compete with each other in events and other game modes. Can this be done with gamers on different platforms?

Examining the cross-platform status of PGA 2K23

The hit video game from 2K Sports is cross-platform. This is something the developers brought in for the current golf game. Their support website specifies that cross-play was possible between all platforms, which means PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

To create a multiplayer game with other platforms, simply follow these steps:

Begin from Casual, Ranked, or TopGolf Under Matchmaking, click on 'Create Private Match' Click the right stick on the controller Check the code that comes up on-screen Share that code with whomever you want to play with

To join a multiplayer game in the same fashion, follow these steps:

Begin from Casual, Ranked, or TopGolf Choose 'Join With Room Code' Enter the code you received Click 'Confirm'

You can also do online matchmaking in Quick Play, Divot Derby, TopGolf, High Rollers, and Teams, so you don't have to have online friends to be able to play online.

Tiger Woods is the PGA 2K23 cover star

The game's site said:

"Nothing comes quite as close to replicating the competitive thrill of the golf course as experiencing multiplayer modes on our PGA games. No matter if your console of choice is an Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Playstation®4, or PC, PGA TOUR 2K23 is packed with unbeatable multiplayer options that allow you to pit your skills against fellow gamers across the globe."

Much like the game of golf, or at least the LIV Golf version, the game features multiplayer modes that allow for head-to-head action as well as team play in which you and your friends can dominate the competition together.

Most of these game modes also have a lot of customization. The course, settings and more can all be set up exactly to you or whoever you are playing online with's preferences.

That includes the difficulty level, so gaming online doesn't have to be a significant challenge for gamers if they don't want that. Online societies, where gamers of all platforms can join, are also available. This functions like a hub for gamers to come together.

This allows the community to come together to play, set up modes and more that allow PGA 2K23 to be one of the best and most cohesive multiplayer games out there. It's even better that all platforms can play together, which is something a lot of games (even sports games) cannot say.