Garrick Higgo withdraws from second round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass

Garrick Higgo withdrew from the Players Championship on the second day at the TPC Sawgrass. The South African professional golfer had a wrist injury while he was playing his round.

Higgo commenced his second round alongside S.H. Kim and Andrew Novak at 9:19 a.m., beginning at tee 10. He played from the 10th to the 13th hole, during which he also scored a double bogey, before ultimately deciding to conclude his play.

PGA Tour Communications took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news:

“Garrick Higgo WD during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship due to a wrist injury.”

Garrick Higgo experienced a mediocre first day of the competition, coinciding with Tom Kim's withdrawal from the event due to illness. Higgo recorded three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine, along with a solitary birdie on the back nine, culminating in a finish of 1 over par for the event.

Meanwhile, The Players Championship’s second round is still in progress with some of the top golfers giving a tough competition. Defending Champion Scottie Scheffler is currently at the T3 position as he started his round by earning a birdie on the 10th, followed by another birdie on the 13th and 16th.

A look into Garrick Higgo’s professional wins

Garrick Higgo turned professional in 2019 and has actively played on various tours. Together, he has seven professional wins. He first triumphed at the Big City’s Big Easy Challenge with a one-stroke margin over Clinton Grobler and Martin Vorster.

The 24-year-old golfer then won the Sun City Challenge tournament with a one-stroke margin over Ockie Strydom on the Sunshine tour in the same year. Later, he won The Tour Championship with a one-stroke margin over Haydn Porteous in 2020.

On the DP World Tour, Higgo has three wins. The young golfer first earned Open de Portugal after defeating Pep Anglès by a one-stroke margin. Following that, he clinched victory at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, finishing three strokes ahead of Maximilian Kieffer. He then surpassed Maverick Antcliff by a six-stroke margin at the Canary Islands Championship.

Higgo also has a PGA Tour win. He delivered a remarkable performance at the Palmetto Championship, edging out Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Doc Redman, Hudson Swafford, Bo Van Pelt, and Jhonattan Vegas by a narrow margin of one stroke.