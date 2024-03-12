At The Players Championship 2023, Hatton found himself on the back nine, faced with a string of birdie opportunities. Taking his chances, he started sinking putt after putt, gaining momentum with each successful stroke. His iron play allowed him to position himself in the right direction to set up birdie opportunities.

Hatton's remarkable back nine came when he approached the 18th hole. Due to the windy conditions, Hatton's shot slipped slightly, veering to the right and dangerously close to the water hazard. However, the ball settled down, avoiding disaster.

Hatton surpassed the competition by an impressive three-shot margin, marked by seven birdies, propelling him to the top of the leaderboard.

When asked about eventually finishing second to Scottie Scheffler at the Players Championship, Tyrrell Hatton said (via Sky Sports):

"No, especially with how I was hitting it off the tee on the front nine! Yeah, just pretty mad two and a half hours in the end, I guess, from standing on the 10th tee. Really happy with how it's played out. Yeah, good day's work. If you had said that you would finish second in the tournament and you don't have to play the back nine, I think you would take that!"

However, Tyrrell Hatton was later found with a potential wrist injury during the warm-up of Dell Match Play. After the practice swing, he reportedly had sharp pain in his right hand. He played through it despite the pain, as per the advice given by his trainers.

A closer look at Tyrrell Hatton's professional career

In 2020, Tyrrell Hatton secured his first and only win on the PGA Tour at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His results steadily improved at The Players Championship after repeated participation. After missing the cut in 2018, 2019 and 2021, Hatton made a significant leap in 2023 by finishing tied for second place.

In addition to his success at The Players Championship, Tyrrell Hatton has also made his mark when he competed in World Golf Championships, delivering solid performances and achieving top-10 finishes in various editions.

In 2023, Hatton's skills were on full display during the Ryder Cup, where he represented the European team. He played a pivotal role in their victory, going undefeated with a record of 3-0-1. His impressive performance included a win in his Sunday singles match.

Earlier this year, Tyrrell Hatton made headlines by joining LIV Golf, becoming a member of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.