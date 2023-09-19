Gary Woodland health update: Golfer goes into rest after majority of his brain tumor removed in a long surgery 

Former US Open Champion Gary Woodland underwent surgery on Monday, September 18, where the majority of the tumor from his brain was removed successfully.

Woodland was last seen at the Wyndham Championship last month where he finished T27 and ended the FedEx Cup season as 94th in the standings.

Woodland's social media team shared the golfer's latest health update on Twitter:

"After a long surgery today, the majority of the tumor has been removed, and he is currently resting," the statement read. "At this time, the family requests space and privacy to be together. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers as he gets started on the road to recovery."

Last month, the 39-year-old PGA Tour veteran announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year. He wrote that initially, they attempted to treat it with medication but ultimately decided to undergo surgery.

He wrote:

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."

Woodland is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, but the greatest moment in his life was the 2019 US Open triumph at Pebble Beach, which he achieved by beating Brooks Koepka by three strokes. He was also part of the winning US Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup and the 2011 World Cup.

Woodland achieved his best Original World Golf Ranking of 12th in 2012. Besides winning the 2019 US Open, his only top-10 finish at the majors came at the 2018 PGA Championship, where he finished T6.

Here's a look at all the professional wins for Gary Woodland:

PGA Tour

2011 Transitions Championship

2013 Reno-Tahoe Open

2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

2019 U.S. Open

Other Tours:

2008 Southwest Kansas Pro-Am

2011 Omega Mission Hills World Cup

A look at Gary Woodland's 2022–23 season

Gary Woodland walks on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The four-time PGA Tour winner made 24 starts this season and made 18 cuts, including six top-25 finishes. His best result came at the Genesis Invitational and Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he finished T9.

His streak of qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs was broken this year as he finished 94th in the FedEx Cup standings. For the uninitiated, only the top 70 players qualified for the playoffs, compared to 125 previously.

Here's a look at Gary Woodland's performance in the 2022–23 season:

2022

Fortinet Championship: T64

Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT

Shriners Children's Open: W/D

The CJ Cup: T67

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T9

2023

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: T62

WM Phoenix Open: T42

The Genesis Invitational: T9

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: T54

Valspar Championship: T45

Masters Tournament: T14

RBC Heritage: T31

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T39

Wells Fargo Championship: T14

PGA Championship: CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T24

U.S. Open: T49

Travelers Championship: T33

Genesis Scottish Open: T25

The Open Championship: T55

3M Open: CUT

Wyndham Championship: T27