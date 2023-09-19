Gary Woodland health update: Golfer goes into rest after majority of his brain tumor removed in a long surgery 

Former US Open Champion Gary Woodland underwent surgery on Monday, September 18, where the majority of the tumor from his brain was removed successfully.
Woodland was last seen at the Wyndham Championship last month where he finished T27 and ended the FedEx Cup season as 94th in the standings.
Woodland's social media team shared the golfer's latest health update on Twitter:
"After a long surgery today, the majority of the tumor has been removed, and he is currently resting," the statement read. "At this time, the family requests space and privacy to be together. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers as he gets started on the road to recovery."
Last month, the 39-year-old PGA Tour veteran announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year. He wrote that initially, they attempted to treat it with medication but ultimately decided to undergo surgery.
He wrote:
"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone."
Woodland is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, but the greatest moment in his life was the 2019 US Open triumph at Pebble Beach, which he achieved by beating Brooks Koepka by three strokes. He was also part of the winning US Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup and the 2011 World Cup.
Woodland achieved his best Original World Golf Ranking of 12th in 2012. Besides winning the 2019 US Open, his only top-10 finish at the majors came at the 2018 PGA Championship, where he finished T6.
Here's a look at all the professional wins for Gary Woodland:
PGA Tour
- 2011 Transitions Championship
- 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open
- 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open
- 2019 U.S. Open
Other Tours:
- 2008 Southwest Kansas Pro-Am
- 2011 Omega Mission Hills World Cup
A look at Gary Woodland's 2022–23 season
The four-time PGA Tour winner made 24 starts this season and made 18 cuts, including six top-25 finishes. His best result came at the Genesis Invitational and Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he finished T9.
His streak of qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs was broken this year as he finished 94th in the FedEx Cup standings. For the uninitiated, only the top 70 players qualified for the playoffs, compared to 125 previously.
Here's a look at Gary Woodland's performance in the 2022–23 season:
2022
- Fortinet Championship: T64
- Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT
- Shriners Children's Open: W/D
- The CJ Cup: T67
- Cadence Bank Houston Open: T9
2023
- Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT
- Farmers Insurance Open: T62
- WM Phoenix Open: T42
- The Genesis Invitational: T9
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T54
- Valspar Championship: T45
- Masters Tournament: T14
- RBC Heritage: T31
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: T39
- Wells Fargo Championship: T14
- PGA Championship: CUT
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T24
- U.S. Open: T49
- Travelers Championship: T33
- Genesis Scottish Open: T25
- The Open Championship: T55
- 3M Open: CUT
- Wyndham Championship: T27