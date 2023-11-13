Gary Woodland starts practicing Golf shots again following his brain surgery earlier this year 

Less than two months ago, Gary Woodland underwent brain surgery. Fortunately, everything seems to indicate that his recovery is going well, although the process has been "very hard" according to the player himself.

This Monday, Woodland shared a video on his social networks in which he is seen executing a golf shot. The movements of the 2019 US Open champion are tight and strong, which is undoubtedly good news for him and his family.

Gary Woodland accompanied the video with the following text:

"This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone. You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward seeing you all next year."

On Sept. 18, Gary Woodland underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his brain. As reported by his team at the time through X, the surgery removed most of the lesion.

Previously, Gary Woodland told his followers that these lesions had been diagnosed several months earlier and that he had been treating them with medication. However, this course of treatment did not produce the expected results, so he decided to remove the tumor surgically.

Reactions to Gary Woodland's post showing his recovery

The video posted by Gary Woodland received more than 168,000 views on X and more than 3,800 reactions on Instagram. Among the first to respond on the latter social network was five-time major champion and LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka.

Other golf stars such as Justin Thomas and Danielle Kang also responded to Woodland's post on Instagram. Media outlets such as Golf Channel Latinoamerica and Sports Illustrated - Golf also gave him a like.

On X, Woodland also received numerous tokens of appreciation, with more than 2,500 reactions. Among those leaving well wishes on X were Bunkered Media, as well as well-known broadcasters Dan Hicks and Colt Knost, and sports publicist Mike Swanson.

Other public figures associated with golf and sports who were pleased with Woodland's recovery included journalist Michael McEwan, broadcaster Jason Lamb and golf fantasy writer Josh Culp.

For its part, the official PGA Tour account echoed Woodland's post on X. The same was done by other media like Nuclr Golf, Golf Digest and Fore Play of Barstool Sports.

Woodland has had a 16-year career as a professional; 12 on the PGA Tour. His best results have been his four victories, 2011 Transitions Championship, 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open and 2019 US Open, which is the highest point of his résume.

During the 2023 season, Woodland played 24 PGA Tour events, with 18 made cuts, two Top 10s and four Top 25s.