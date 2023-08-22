Gemma Dryburgh excited for Solheim Cup debut after receiving wild card selection by Europe's Captain Suzann Pettersen

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh is living what is probably the best season of her career so far. To her 48th place in the Rolex Ranking, the highest ever for her, she is adding the call to play in the Solheim Cup representing Europe.

Gemma Dryburgh received one of the four wild cards given by the captain of the European team to the Solheim Cup, Suzann Pettersen. She received the news with great excitement. "It's been a dream of mine since I was a little girl," she said.

Dryburgh added that she knows it will be a unique experience and that she is ready to face it.

These were her words, according to The Independent:

“It’s so special, it’s still sinking in to be honest. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl, watching the Solheim growing up. I was actually a spectator when Suzann [Pettersen] made that winning putt at Gleneagles (in 2019) so it just gives me goosebumps thinking back to that moment and to be part of team Europe just means so much."

She added:

“Getting that win at the end of last year in Japan [the Toto Japan Classic] just gives me so much confidence and since then I’ve played solid on tour and feel like I really belong out here. To finally get onto the Solheim Cup team means so much and I feel like I’m really ready for it now."

The Scottish golfer also talked about how she expects to face the challenge of going to the Solheim Cup as a rookie.

As she explained, she is confident that with the help of her more experienced teammates, she will be able to succeed in the competition.

She said:

“It’s obviously going to be nerve-wracking, I’ve heard from other girls that your first one especially is going to be quite intense, but I know the girls are going to be there to help me out and I’ve been doing a lot of work on the mental side of the game so I’m sure that will stand me in good stead going into the week.

Dryburgh was called up as one of captain Suzann Petersen's four wild cards. The other three were Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Caroline Hedwall, and Denmark's Emily Pedersen.

What has the 2023 season been like for Gemma Dryburgh?

Gemma Dryburgh, 30, ended the 2022 year in style, winning her first LPGA Tour tournament in November (2022 TOTO Japan Classic). The current season has been a continuation of that success.

Although 2023 has been winless, Gemma Dryburgh has played 17 tournaments (16 on the LPGA Tour and one on the Ladies European Tour, LET). She has been cut only twice, with an eighth-place finish as her best result.

That 8th place came precisely in one of the majors of the season, the AMUNDI Evian Championship, which enhances her merit. Gemma Dryburgh adds another three Top 20 results to her best results of the year.

This performance led her to climb to 48th place in the Rolex Ranking, the highest she has reached in her career. In the last year, the Scottish golfer has improved 136 places in the world ranking.

Europe will be fielding a strong team for the Solheim Cup. Wild cards Dryburgh, Sagstrom, Hedwall, and Pedersen will be joining the 8 direct qualifiers: Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda, and Anna Nordqvist.

The European team will be looking for its third consecutive Solheim Cup victory. If achieved, it would be the first time this streak has been achieved.