Georgia Hall has a 4-word message for Charley Hull on her 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship triumph 

Charley Hull kept her game strong on Sunday (September 14) and went on to capture the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&amp;G, securing her first LPGA Tour victory since 2022 and the third of her career.A few hours after her triumph at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Hull took to her official Instagram account and shared a heartfelt message. She wrote:&quot;What a week. 🏆 My 3rd LPGA win and feels even sweeter after the last few months. Was fun going head-to-head with Jeeno – a class act and kept me chasing till the very end. Glad I could hang in there and get it done. Thanks for all the messages and support, means a lot 💙&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer best friend, Georgia Hall, joined in appreciation. On the post, she commented:&quot;Well done my charles ❤️&quot;Georgia Hall cheers for Charley HullThe 29-year-old Englishwoman put back Jeeno Thitikul at TPC River’s Bend in Hamilton Township, Ohio, finishing at 20-under par after a dramatic closing stretch.Hull began the day one shot ahead of Thitikul at 16-under. The two traded blows throughout the round, with Hull pulling clear after birdies on six, seven and eight, only for Thitikul to fight back on the back nine. Thitikul’s birdie on the 14th gave her the outright lead at 20-under, but Hull leveled things again with a clutch birdie on the par-3 16th. A bogey on 17 dropped Hull back to 19-under, setting up a tense finish on the reachable par-5 18th.Both players reached the green in two, leaving eagle chances on the table. But in a shocking turn, Thitikul four-putted for bogey, ending her chances and posting 19-under. Still shaking from the unexpected twist, Hull calmly rolled in her birdie to seal the win. The victory makes her the 25th different LPGA champion this season and ends a drought of nearly three years without a trophy.Charley Hull's boyfriend's adorable gesture after her winCharley Hull recently shared a glimpse of her personal life on Instagram. In her story, she gave followers a short tour of a room decorated with red heart-shaped balloons. On the table sat a red teddy bear and a bouquet of red roses, a setup Hull revealed was arranged by her boyfriend. Though she didn’t mention his name, she made sure to compliment him, writing in her caption:&quot;He's a keeper&quot;Hull has spoken about her relationship before. Starting last year, the English pro began mentioning her boyfriend on different occasions. In November 2024, during the 2024 ANNIKA, she opened up about him in a chat with Irish Golfer.Last year, just before Christmas, Charley Hull posted a new story online. The three-time LPGA Tour winner was seen posing with a mystery partner whose face was hidden, standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. She also shared a photo of the gifts she received from him and expressed her gratitude, thanking the man in the picture.