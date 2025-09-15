"He's a keeper" - Charley Hull shares boyfriend's adorable gesture after her Kroger Queen City Championship win

Charley Hull recently gained the spotlight with a dashing victory at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. What also caught the fans' attention is the LPGA Tour pro's boyfriend's heartwarming gesture for Hull following her win.

On Sunday (September 14), Hull secured her first victory of 2025 and her third win on the LPGA Tour with a one-stroke margin over Atthaya Thitikul. Fast forward to Monday (September 15), the golfer from Kettering shared a clip on her Instagram story. In the video, Charley Hull took her followers through a short tour inside a room that's well-decorated with red heart-shaped balloons.

On the table, a red bear plush toy was kept alongside a bouquet of red roses in front of it. As indicated by Hull, this was decorated by her boyfriend. Although she did not reveal her partner's name, Charley Hull made sure to praise him. In the caption of her Instagram story, Hull wrote:

"He's a keeper."

Take a look at the Instagram story shared by Hull with her 814k Instagram followers today:

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story / Source: @charley.hull

Starting from last year, the English professional golfer had talked about her boyfriend quite a few times. Back in November 2024, Charley Hull had a session with 'Irish Golfer' during the 2024 ANNIKA. There, she revealed a funny challenge she had with her boyfriend. Hull said:

"I actually had a bet with my boyfriend. Every five birdies I make we have an extra day on our holiday. I was trying to make 10 birdies. Hopefully I’ll have more over the weekend, and I have a two-week holiday at the end of the year."

Charley Hull had kept everything under wraps for quite some time now. Without revealing her new partner-in-crime's identity, the golfer has often shared stories about him. Almost a month after the above interview, Hull shared one such snap on her Instagram.

Charley Hull thanked her boyfriend for 'spoiling' her

Last year, Hull shared a new story just before Christmas was around. The three-time LPGA Tour winner was spotted posing with a mysterious partner whose face was hidden. The duo was spotted in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree. Charley Hull also shared a picture of the presents she got from him and thanked the man in the picture. In the caption of her story, she wrote:

"Truly been spoiled this year by my baby. Treats me like a princess and is always supportive. Love you so much T.B. ❤️🧸 thanks you for everything you do for me & my family ❤️"

Screenshot from Hull's Instagram story / @charley.hull on Instagram

Although Hull has confirmed her relationship status, the golfer usually keeps her private life away from the spotlight. In one of her interviews during this year's April, she admitted taking notes from the ongoing media reports about Rory McIlroy's personal life. According to Hull, this inspired her to keep details of her new relationship hidden from the world.

