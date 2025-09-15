Charley Hull shares take on beating Jeeno Thitkul to win the Kroger Queen City Championship

Charley Hull managed to secure her third LPGA Tour win at the Kroger Queen City Championship. She performed outstandingly, finishing with a total score of 20 under par. Interestingly, this was not an easy victory for her, as World No. 1 Jeeno Thitkul remained neck and neck with her throughout the tournament's final round.Thitkul and Hull were tied with the lead on Hole 17 of their final round, but things changed dramatically on Hole 18. At their final hole of the tournament, Thitkul made a bogey, and Hull shot a birdie to secure the win. This was a huge win for the 29-year-old, as she has been in incredible form in recent weeks, even finishing second in the fifth and final major of the season, the AIG Women's Open.Charley Hull discussed this achievement in a recent Instagram post, emphasizing how significant it is to her. She shared several photos from the competition and her experience at TPC River's Bend. Interestingly, Hull discussed her close competition with Jeeno Thitkul and how it was a very exceptional performance. The caption to the post stated,&quot;What a week. 🏆 My 3rd LPGA win and feels even sweeter after the last few months. Was fun going head-to-head with Jeeno – a class act and kept me chasing till the very end. Glad I could hang in there and get it done. Thanks for all the messages and support, means a lot 💙&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHull has made a total of $300,000 from her remarkable win. The win is extra special for her as she has also been dealing with a number of ailments this season, which she even discussed.Charley Hull claims her last few months have been &quot;Rocky&quot;Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&amp;G 2025 - Round Three - Source: GettyCharley Hull's health has been the subject of numerous headlines in recent months. She fainted twice at the Amundi Evian Championship, resulting in her withdrawal from the tournament. Following that, she had an ankle injury at the PIF London Championship, forcing her to miss two weeks of games.Hull discussed this during the post-round press conference at the Kroger Queen City Championship. She stated (quoted by ASAP Sports),&quot;Yeah, it's been a rocky couple of months to be fair. Obviously, fainting at Evian, doing my back, and then tearing the ligament in my ankle. I sound like a bit of a car crash. I don't know. I suppose pain is just a weakness of the mind. Probably does me a bit of a favor sometimes because I end up doing too much, too much gym, practice, and overthinking. It's given me time to chill, and that's probably what I needed.&quot;Interestingly, with this win, Charley Hull has also become the 25th winner on the LPGA Tour of this season.