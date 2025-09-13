5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship ft. Hannah Green & Rose Zhang

The 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship is underway at TPC River’s Bend. The tournament’s cut line was set at 2-under, and several top golfers will not be in the field for moving day.

The tournament kicked off on Thursday, September 11, and the field features top golfers competing for a share of the $2 million prize money. Last year, Lydia Ko clinched the title, taking home the winning share of $300,000. She is also in the field this year, attempting to defend her title.

Let’s discuss five golfers who missed the cut at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship

#1 Hannah Green

Hannah Green - Source: Imagn

Hannah Green teed off in the Kroger Queen City Championship hoping to secure her first win of the year. She struggled through her first round at TPC River’s Bend, scoring 75 after 18 holes.

On day two, Green’s game picked up momentum and the six-time LPGA Tour winner shot a fiery 68. She shot five birdies and one bogey in her second round, which brought her total score across 36 holes to 1-under.

#2 Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang - Source: Imagn

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Rose Zhang was seeking her first LPGA Tour win since 2024 at TPC River’s Bend. She scored 71 in the tournament’s first round and 73 in the second round.

Zhang shot two birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey during her second round to make even par across 36 holes. She missed the cut line by two strokes.

#3 Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu - Source: Imagn

Two-time major champion Lilia Vu had a disappointing run at the Kroger Queen City Championship, scoring 1-over after two rounds. She carded 70 in her first round and 75 in her second.

On day two at TPC River’s Bend, Vu kicked off play with a bogey on the par-4 third hole. She shot two birdies and two more bogeys in the round, with a disastrous double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole.

#4 Lucy Li

Lucy Li - Source: Imagn

Lucy Li is still chasing her maiden LPGA Tour title since joining the tour in 2023. She has had a shaky season this year, with only one top-10 result in 18 starts.

She scored 73 in her first round at TPC River's Bend. During her second round, shot five birdies and an eagle. She also shot three bogeys and a double bogey in the same round, carding a total of 1-under across 18 holes, and narrowly missing the cut by one stroke.

#5 Megan Khang

Megan Khang - Source: Imagn

One-time LPGA Tour winner Megan Khang was chasing a second win at the Kroger Queen City Championship. However, she narrowly missed the cut by one stroke.

Khang carded 70 in her first round. On day two, she shot two bogeys and one birdie to card 73, bringing her total across 36 holes to 1-under.

