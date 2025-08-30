Hannah Green reveals why her group ft. Atthaya Thitikul ran the entire 18th hole at FM Championship on Day 2

Hannah Green opened up about her group running to complete the second round of the 2025 FM Championship on Friday. The play in Norton was suspended due to darkness on day 2; however, Green and her group players, Lauren Coughlin and Atthaya Thitikul, also known as Jeeno Thitikul, completed their round.

In the post-round press conference, Hannah Green commented on the round. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"So the 9th hole was our last hole today. It was a par-4, so that made it a little bit easier. I don't know who kind of said let's do it. I think it was probably Jeeno, and all of us completely agreed. Like we didn't want to have to wait for one more delay."

"We were all slowly jogging and Jeeno was going quicker and we're all catching up and all the caddies ran as well. I think if we didn't run on that hole we would still be putting on the 9th green. I am just glad it was a team effort and that everyone wanted to finish after already two delays," she added.

Hannah Green had an impressive round on Friday, carding a 68 and moving up ten spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for third place. Thitikul also carded a round of 68 and was tied for seventh. Coughling, among the three, had a disappointing outing on Friday, carding a 73 and dropping 37 spots on the leaderboard to tie for 56th place.

Mirana Wang is in the lead after finishing the second round at 11-under. The second round will resume on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET, followed by players who make the cut teeing off for the third round, which will start at 12:30 p.m.

Hannah Green shares key ball-striking adjustments at the FM Championship

Hannah Green carded back-to-back rounds of 68 at the FM Championship to settle at a score of 8-under. She jumped ten spots on the leaderboard after Friday’s round, and in the post-round press conference, she talked about adjustments she made in her ball-striking technique to improve her game.

She said (via ASAP Sports):

"I've been working with my coach for many years now, and I just fall into some certain tendencies with my swing. So I actually had a lesson with him on Tuesday. Well, supposed to be FaceTime but as maybe some people don't know, the reception here is not very good, so trying call him when he's back in Australia with a time change wasn't easy. We sent videos back and forth and he was helping me with certain things."

Hannah Green has displayed impressive performance this week after missing the cut in four consecutive events in recent weeks. Before this week, she last made the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship but struggled with her game and finished in 68th place.

She recorded some strong finishes earlier this season, including T4 at the Founders Cup, T7 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, T9 at the JM Eagle LA Championship, and T12 at the U.S. Women’s Open.

