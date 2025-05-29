  • home icon
  • Golf
  • German golfer takes the lead at the Austrian Open 2025 after holing an eagle

German golfer takes the lead at the Austrian Open 2025 after holing an eagle

By Anusha M
Modified May 29, 2025 16:48 GMT
Magical Kenya Open presented by absa 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Magical Kenya Open presented by absa 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Marcel Schneider of Germany shot an eagle at the European Tour's ongoing Austrian Open to take the lead in the first round.

Ad

After the Soudal Open in Belgium last week, the DP World Tour has now reached Gut Altentann Golf Club in Austria. The Austrian Alpine Open is a Par 70 event with 156 players in the field. The Tour returned to Austria after four long years to play on the golf course designed by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, the first he designed in Europe.

Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 - Source: Getty
Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 - Source: Getty

Schneider picked up an early lead after he wrapped up his first round with a brilliant seven-under-par 63. Schneider shot an eagle on hole 2 to get an edge early in the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The DP World Tour shared a video of Schneider's remarkable shot on X.

"Marcel Schneider holes out for eagle and takes the lead!🤩"
Ad

While he ended up shooting a bogey at hole 6, the German golfer recovered it with six birdies by the end of round one.

Marcel Schneider first joined the European Tour in 2017, before returning in 2022 after playing on the Challenge Tour. Though he won three titles on the Challenge Tour, he is yet to claim a title on the DP World Tour.

The ongoing Austrian Open is Schneider's sixth appearance this year. His best finish of the season came at the Volvo China Open, where he finished in a tie for 10th.

Ad

The European Ryder Cup team duo, Luke Donald and Edoardo Molinari, are among other players teeing up at the Austrian Open this week. While Donald was named the captain for this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage, Molinari will return to step into the role of vice captain.

Past winners of the Austrian Open explored

Started as the Austrian Open in the year 1990, but the tournament was played under multiple names owing to different sponsors, before it became the Austrian Alpine Open this year.

Ad

John Catlin, who won the last edition of the tournament in 2021, is back to defend his title in Salzburg this week.

Here is the list of winners of the previous editions of the Austrian Open:

  1. John Catlin (USA) - 2021
  2. Marc Warren (SCO) - 2020
  3. Mikko Korhonen (FIN) - 2018
  4. Dylan Frittelli (RSA) - 2017
  5. Wu Ashun (CHN) - 2016
  6. Chris Wood (ENG) - 2015
  7. Mikael Lundberg (SWE) - 2014
  8. Joost Luiten (NET) - 2013
  9. Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) - 2012
  10. Kenneth Ferrie (ENG) - 2011
  11. Jose Manuel Lara (ESP) - 2010
  12. Rafa Cabera-Bello (ESP) - 2009
  13. Jeev Milkha Singh (IND) - 2008
  14. Richard Green (AUS) - 2007
  15. Markus Brier (AUT) - 2006, 2004 and 2002
  16. Michael Hoey (NIR) - 2005
  17. Robert Coles (ENG) - 2003
  18. Chris Gane (ENG) - 2001
  19. Juan Ciola (SUI) - 1999
  20. Kevin Carissimi (USA) - 1998
  21. Erol Simsek (GER) - 1997
  22. Paul McGinley (IRE) - 1996
  23. Alex Cejka (GER) - 1995
  24. Mark Davis (ENG) - 1994 and 1991
  25. Ronan Rafferty (NIR) - 1993
  26. Peter Mitchell (ENG) - 1992
  27. Bernhard Langer (GER) - 1990
About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications