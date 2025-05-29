German golfer takes the lead at the Austrian Open 2025 after holing an eagle

Marcel Schneider of Germany shot an eagle at the European Tour's ongoing Austrian Open to take the lead in the first round.

Ad

After the Soudal Open in Belgium last week, the DP World Tour has now reached Gut Altentann Golf Club in Austria. The Austrian Alpine Open is a Par 70 event with 156 players in the field. The Tour returned to Austria after four long years to play on the golf course designed by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, the first he designed in Europe.

Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 - Source: Getty

Schneider picked up an early lead after he wrapped up his first round with a brilliant seven-under-par 63. Schneider shot an eagle on hole 2 to get an edge early in the tournament.

Ad

Trending

The DP World Tour shared a video of Schneider's remarkable shot on X.

"Marcel Schneider holes out for eagle and takes the lead!🤩"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While he ended up shooting a bogey at hole 6, the German golfer recovered it with six birdies by the end of round one.

Marcel Schneider first joined the European Tour in 2017, before returning in 2022 after playing on the Challenge Tour. Though he won three titles on the Challenge Tour, he is yet to claim a title on the DP World Tour.

The ongoing Austrian Open is Schneider's sixth appearance this year. His best finish of the season came at the Volvo China Open, where he finished in a tie for 10th.

Ad

The European Ryder Cup team duo, Luke Donald and Edoardo Molinari, are among other players teeing up at the Austrian Open this week. While Donald was named the captain for this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage, Molinari will return to step into the role of vice captain.

Past winners of the Austrian Open explored

Started as the Austrian Open in the year 1990, but the tournament was played under multiple names owing to different sponsors, before it became the Austrian Alpine Open this year.

Ad

John Catlin, who won the last edition of the tournament in 2021, is back to defend his title in Salzburg this week.

Here is the list of winners of the previous editions of the Austrian Open:

John Catlin (USA) - 2021 Marc Warren (SCO) - 2020 Mikko Korhonen (FIN) - 2018 Dylan Frittelli (RSA) - 2017 Wu Ashun (CHN) - 2016 Chris Wood (ENG) - 2015 Mikael Lundberg (SWE) - 2014 Joost Luiten (NET) - 2013 Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) - 2012 Kenneth Ferrie (ENG) - 2011 Jose Manuel Lara (ESP) - 2010 Rafa Cabera-Bello (ESP) - 2009 Jeev Milkha Singh (IND) - 2008 Richard Green (AUS) - 2007 Markus Brier (AUT) - 2006, 2004 and 2002 Michael Hoey (NIR) - 2005 Robert Coles (ENG) - 2003 Chris Gane (ENG) - 2001 Juan Ciola (SUI) - 1999 Kevin Carissimi (USA) - 1998 Erol Simsek (GER) - 1997 Paul McGinley (IRE) - 1996 Alex Cejka (GER) - 1995 Mark Davis (ENG) - 1994 and 1991 Ronan Rafferty (NIR) - 1993 Peter Mitchell (ENG) - 1992 Bernhard Langer (GER) - 1990

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More