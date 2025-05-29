German golfer takes the lead at the Austrian Open 2025 after holing an eagle

Marcel Schneider of Germany shot an eagle at the European Tour's ongoing Austrian Open to take the lead in the first round.
After the Soudal Open in Belgium last week, the DP World Tour has now reached Gut Altentann Golf Club in Austria. The Austrian Alpine Open is a Par 70 event with 156 players in the field. The Tour returned to Austria after four long years to play on the golf course designed by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, the first he designed in Europe.
Schneider picked up an early lead after he wrapped up his first round with a brilliant seven-under-par 63. Schneider shot an eagle on hole 2 to get an edge early in the tournament.
The DP World Tour shared a video of Schneider's remarkable shot on X.
"Marcel Schneider holes out for eagle and takes the lead!🤩"
While he ended up shooting a bogey at hole 6, the German golfer recovered it with six birdies by the end of round one.
Marcel Schneider first joined the European Tour in 2017, before returning in 2022 after playing on the Challenge Tour. Though he won three titles on the Challenge Tour, he is yet to claim a title on the DP World Tour.
The ongoing Austrian Open is Schneider's sixth appearance this year. His best finish of the season came at the Volvo China Open, where he finished in a tie for 10th.
The European Ryder Cup team duo, Luke Donald and Edoardo Molinari, are among other players teeing up at the Austrian Open this week. While Donald was named the captain for this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage, Molinari will return to step into the role of vice captain.
Past winners of the Austrian Open explored
Started as the Austrian Open in the year 1990, but the tournament was played under multiple names owing to different sponsors, before it became the Austrian Alpine Open this year.
John Catlin, who won the last edition of the tournament in 2021, is back to defend his title in Salzburg this week.
Here is the list of winners of the previous editions of the Austrian Open:
- John Catlin (USA) - 2021
- Marc Warren (SCO) - 2020
- Mikko Korhonen (FIN) - 2018
- Dylan Frittelli (RSA) - 2017
- Wu Ashun (CHN) - 2016
- Chris Wood (ENG) - 2015
- Mikael Lundberg (SWE) - 2014
- Joost Luiten (NET) - 2013
- Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) - 2012
- Kenneth Ferrie (ENG) - 2011
- Jose Manuel Lara (ESP) - 2010
- Rafa Cabera-Bello (ESP) - 2009
- Jeev Milkha Singh (IND) - 2008
- Richard Green (AUS) - 2007
- Markus Brier (AUT) - 2006, 2004 and 2002
- Michael Hoey (NIR) - 2005
- Robert Coles (ENG) - 2003
- Chris Gane (ENG) - 2001
- Juan Ciola (SUI) - 1999
- Kevin Carissimi (USA) - 1998
- Erol Simsek (GER) - 1997
- Paul McGinley (IRE) - 1996
- Alex Cejka (GER) - 1995
- Mark Davis (ENG) - 1994 and 1991
- Ronan Rafferty (NIR) - 1993
- Peter Mitchell (ENG) - 1992
- Bernhard Langer (GER) - 1990