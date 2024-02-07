“Get back into some old habits” - Justin Thomas primed for victory at 2024 WM Phoenix Open amid recent surge and stellar record at TPC Scottsdale

Justin Thomas has started the 2024 season on the PGA Tour very well. He is turning things around after a not so good run in 2023. The return to success required solving problems in his swing by reorienting his movements. "Get back into some old habits," Thomas described it.

The two-time major champion is in Scottsdale to participate in the WM Phoenix Open as one of the top favorites for the title. From the venue of the event, Justin Thomas spoke with the press anout his thoughts on his recovery.

Here is part of what Justin Thomas had to say, according to CBS Sports:

"Honestly, it was after the British Open [when he decided to start working on solve his swing problems], obviously air very long flight home. I really just was looking at current videos, old videos. I have a folder on my phone of all of my favorite swing videos over the years and ones that I liked the most, and I really couldn't fathom or understand how I got that far off."

"Just trying to, kind of like you said, get back into some old habits, some things that maybe I don't like how it looks as much, but that's in my DNA. That makes me who I am. It's taken, and still is, a lot of golf balls to get that muscle memory back and get it in a spot that I'm comfortable with. But I sure like this version a lot better."

The 2022-2023 season was one of the less fortunate of Justin Thomas' professional career. He closed with no wins and only four top 10s in 21 tournaments played (15 cuts made).

However, the fall saw an interesting recovery of Justin Thomas' sporting form. Between September and December 2023, he participated in two PGA Tour tournaments and one DP World Tour tournament. Thomas finished in the top five in all three of them.

This streak continued into the start of the 2024 season. Justin Thomas has participated in two PGA Tour tournaments and in both he finished in the top 10 (T3 at The American Express and T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

What is Justin Thomas' track record at TPC Scottsdale?

Justin Thomas, along with Scottie Scheffler, are two of the top favorites for the title at the WM Phoenix Open starting February 8th. This is due not only to the resurgence he has experienced in recent months, but because of his excellent record at TPC Scottsdale.

Thomas has participated nine times in the WM Phoenix Open, and made the cut in seven of them. In his last six appearances, he has always finished in the top 20. Including four top 10s and three top fives.

His last 20 rounds include 15 with scores in the 60s. Thomas has a personal low record for 18 holes at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course of 64. He has done it twice. Once during the first round of the 2019 edition (finished 3rd), and in the third round of the 2021 edition (finished T13).

As for his personal low record for 72 holes at the venue, it is 14-under 270. He has achieved it twice (2019 and 2020). On both occasions, he finished in third place.