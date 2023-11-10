"Get him on the LIV Tour now!" - Fans react to Angel Cabrera eyeing a return to professional golf after 30 months in prison

The former Masters winner Angel Cabrera is gearing up for his possible return to the golf course at the PGA Tour Champions tournaments. The Argentine golfer was released from prison on August, 4 after serving 30 months in prison for allegedly abusing two of his ex-girlfriends.

He was in jail in Brazil and Argentina, and is finally back in action. Recently, his long-time coach Charlie Epps said that Cabrera is looking forward to starting his professional career once again.

NUCLR Golf shared Angel coach's quote on its X account with a caption saying:

"After serving 30 months in prison, Angel Cabrera is targeting a return to professional golf, likely on the Champions Tour. Longtime coach Charlie Epps told Golfweek that “He wants to play, he’s learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life. I think he’s in a great frame of mind for what he’s been through.”

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that Angel Cabrera should join LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed series offers an enormous amount to compete in their league, and their prize money is also higher than other golf series.

One user commented:

"Get him on the LIV tour NOW!"

"He could get 20 mil a year on the LIV Tour. The Saudis damn sure don’t care," wrote another fan.

"He'd be perfect for LIV. Phil is close to being an ex con, Reeds a thief and a cheat. Cabrera could be their mentor," jotted another user.

Here are some more fans reactions:

The Pure Insurance Open on the 2020 Champion Tour is where Angel Cabrera last competed. He's been seen playing golf with Coach Epps a lot these days.

"We do not have any update on his status" - PGA Tour released a statement on Angel Cabrera's comeback

While Angel Cabrera is hoping for his return, the PGA Tour is still unsure about his status of competing on the Tour. A PGA Tour spokesperson released a statement on Cabrera saying, as quoted by Golf Week:

"The Tour is aware that Angel Cabrera has been released on parole. While we do not have any update on his status as a PGA Tour member at this time, the Tour may consider new and relevant information to determine if any change to his status is appropriate in the future.”

The outlet later asked the spokesperson to validate the length of Angel's suspension, and the person replied via an email saying:

“The Tour does not disclose disciplinary actions it takes against its members.”

Angel Cabrera was detained due to allegations of gender violence and verbal threats. A case was filed against the golfer in 2020, so the Argentine court issued a declaration prohibiting him from departing the nation without authorization.

Cabrera, however,r defied the directive and went to Akron for the Senior Players Championship before being captured by Brazilian police. He was convicted of domestic abuse and given an 18-month jail sentence. Two years and four months of further time was added to his sentence after he was found guilty of assaulting Micaela Escudero, his other ex-girlfriend.

But earlier this year, he was granted parole due to his exemplary behavior.