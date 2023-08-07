"Give me one of these big ones" - Alex Fitzpatrick shares a cheeky nod to 'Happy Gilmore' after winning $36800 on the European Challenge Tour    

Alex Fitzpatrick picked up his maiden victory on the Challenge Tour on Sunday, August 6. He played an impressive round, dominating the field throughout the tournament to clinch the maiden trophy.

He played four rounds of 72-66-70-68 to finish with a score of under 12 at St Mellion Estate to register a five-stroke victory at the British Challenge.

The 24-year-old golfer received a check for £36,800 and celebrated the occasion with the most famous line from Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fitzpatrick stated:

"Hey man, give me one of these big ones."

Fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the golfer in their own way. They wrote:

"Well done Alex! He’s coming for his brother next"

Stu Collins @StuCollins7 @MattFitz94 Well done Alex! He’s coming for his brother next

"Lol.... Need a bigger car," wrote another.

"Few more big cheques and you can buy grandmas house back."

Jason P @Jroc4653 @MattFitz94 Few more big cheques and you can buy grandmas house back

"He was absolutely quality today not just following watching his golf but the time given at the end with everyone top bloke big bro must be proud."

DRLOWDEN @dlowds 🏼 @MattFitz94 He was absolutely quality today not just following watching his golf but the time given at the end with everyone top bloke big bro must be proud

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Michael Deady @MichaelDeady9 🏻 very inspirational and thank you for spending the time with the kids at the end. @MattFitz94 you must be a very proud big bro. @MattFitz94 What a great Champion! Loved walking the course and watching you today Alex, cracking Birdie on 13!🏻 very inspirational and thank you for spending the time with the kids at the end. @MattFitz94 you must be a very proud big bro.

Andrew Stephens @AStephensPGA @MattFitz94 His car is worth 5x his first place check!!

Lance Dudley @Lance_Dudley @MattFitz94 Gotta take it to a big bank.

Take a look at Alex Fitzpatrick's career

Alex Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. He was born in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, on January 2, 1999, and grew up playing golf with his brother.

During his amateur career, Alex reached the final of the Spanish International Amateur Championship before losing 3 and 2 against fellow countryman Billy McKenzie in 2018, and he then played in the US Amateur quarterfinals.

Alex graduated from Wake University, where he played golf from 2018 to 2022 before going pro. He made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur at the 2022 Valspar Championship.

The Yorkshire native also competed in the European Amateur Team Championship at Ljunghusen Golf Club, finishing T4 and collecting a Silver medal. He competed in the Walker Cup in 2021 and finished fourth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Alex made his professional debut at the Horizon Irish Open last year after becoming an affiliated member of the European Tour. He's competed in five PGA Tour Canada events, with his best finish coming at the Ontario Open.

Fitzpatrick has also qualified for the 2023 Open Championship and finished in the T17 position. Speaking about his game at the major, Alex said (via SI):

“I was hoping I could maybe get it done today, but that's not the case, so I'll have to keep grinding on the Challenge Tour and try and get off it as quick as I can. It's a difficult game, so I feel like I can compete with the best in the world with my game, and I feel like it's definitely shown me now that I can do it. It's just a case of getting to compete against the best in the world more often than just once.”

He had also played at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with his brother Matt and finished in T19 position.