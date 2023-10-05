“Giving it my all this week” - Tommy Fleetwood aims to carry the Ryder Cup momentum to victory at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tommy Fleetwood hopes to carry Ryder Cup momentum at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He was part of the winning European team at the biennial tournament last week. The team played really well at the prestigious tournament.
Fleetwood is going high from last week's triumph to this week's DP World Tour event. Speaking about the tournament, the English golfer said that he is excited about the event. His dad would be there to support him.
Fleetwood said:
"Yeah, I'm excited. It's always an event that I've enjoyed. My dad is here this week. He has always been here to watch and I think this might be my 13th Dunhill Links Championship, so I think it's the event I've probably played the most on the European Tour."
Fleetwood went on to say that he is hoping for a victory at the event. Adding to his statement, the 37-year-old golfer said:
"It's an event that I've genuinely always really, really wanted to win and I always, still, kind of picture myself with the trophy on the Swilcan Bridge and it's just not happened yet. I'm looking forward to playing today, practicing and then getting started and I'll absolutely be giving it my all this week for sure."
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will start with the first round on Thursday, October 5 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, October 8 at Old Course.
Tommy Fleetwood's odds to win the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Tommy Fleetwood is one of the top favourites to win the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with odds of 700 as per GNN. Matt Fitzpatrick is another top-ranked golfer who is an expert favourite to win the tournament followed by Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk.
According to GNN, here are the odds for the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:
- Tommy Fleetwood 700
- Matt Fitzpatrick 1200
- Ryan Fox 1600
- Adrian Meronk 2000
- Billy Horschel 2500
- Dean Burmester 2500
- Jordan Smith 2500
- Rasmus Hojgaard 2800
- Robert MacIntyre 2800
- Thorbjorn Olesen 2800
- Louis Oosthuizen 3300
- Yannik Paul 3300
- Peter Uihlein 3500
- Joost Luiten 4000
- Matt Wallace 4000
- Romain Langasque 4000
- Antoine Rozner 5000
- Connor Syme 5000
- Ewen Ferguson 5000
- Matt Kuchar 5000
- Victor Perez 5000
- Alex Fitzpatrick 6000
- Callum Shinkwin 6000
- Calum Hill 6000
- Grant Forrest 6000
- Jorge Campillo 6000
- Matthew Southgate 6000
- Hennie du Plessis 6500
- Niklas Norgaard Mller 6500
- Padraig Harrington 6500
- Richie Ramsay 6500
- Eddie Pepperell 7000
- Guido Migliozzi 7000
- Richard Mansell 7000
- Thriston Lawrence 7000
Tommy Fleetwood has a good record in the last few tournaments he played this year. He cracked into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings and played in the season-ending playoff of the PGA Tour.
Fleetwood finished in third place at the FedEx St.Jude Championship, followed by a T25 position finish at the BMW Championship and T6 at the Tour Championship.
He last played at the BMW PGA Championship and finished in the T6 position before playing at the Ryder Cup last week.