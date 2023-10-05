“Giving it my all this week” - Tommy Fleetwood aims to carry the Ryder Cup momentum to victory at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tommy Fleetwood hopes to carry Ryder Cup momentum at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He was part of the winning European team at the biennial tournament last week. The team played really well at the prestigious tournament.

Fleetwood is going high from last week's triumph to this week's DP World Tour event. Speaking about the tournament, the English golfer said that he is excited about the event. His dad would be there to support him.

Fleetwood said:

"Yeah, I'm excited. It's always an event that I've enjoyed. My dad is here this week. He has always been here to watch and I think this might be my 13th Dunhill Links Championship, so I think it's the event I've probably played the most on the European Tour."

Fleetwood went on to say that he is hoping for a victory at the event. Adding to his statement, the 37-year-old golfer said:

"It's an event that I've genuinely always really, really wanted to win and I always, still, kind of picture myself with the trophy on the Swilcan Bridge and it's just not happened yet. I'm looking forward to playing today, practicing and then getting started and I'll absolutely be giving it my all this week for sure."

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will start with the first round on Thursday, October 5 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, October 8 at Old Course.

Tommy Fleetwood's odds to win the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the top favourites to win the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with odds of 700 as per GNN. Matt Fitzpatrick is another top-ranked golfer who is an expert favourite to win the tournament followed by Ryan Fox and Adrian Meronk.

According to GNN, here are the odds for the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship:

Tommy Fleetwood 700

Matt Fitzpatrick 1200

Ryan Fox 1600

Adrian Meronk 2000

Billy Horschel 2500

Dean Burmester 2500

Jordan Smith 2500

Rasmus Hojgaard 2800

Robert MacIntyre 2800

Thorbjorn Olesen 2800

Louis Oosthuizen 3300

Yannik Paul 3300

Peter Uihlein 3500

Joost Luiten 4000

Matt Wallace 4000

Romain Langasque 4000

Antoine Rozner 5000

Connor Syme 5000

Ewen Ferguson 5000

Matt Kuchar 5000

Victor Perez 5000

Alex Fitzpatrick 6000

Callum Shinkwin 6000

Calum Hill 6000

Grant Forrest 6000

Jorge Campillo 6000

Matthew Southgate 6000

Hennie du Plessis 6500

Niklas Norgaard Mller 6500

Padraig Harrington 6500

Richie Ramsay 6500

Eddie Pepperell 7000

Guido Migliozzi 7000

Richard Mansell 7000

Thriston Lawrence 7000

Tommy Fleetwood has a good record in the last few tournaments he played this year. He cracked into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings and played in the season-ending playoff of the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood finished in third place at the FedEx St.Jude Championship, followed by a T25 position finish at the BMW Championship and T6 at the Tour Championship.

He last played at the BMW PGA Championship and finished in the T6 position before playing at the Ryder Cup last week.