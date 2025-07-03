"Goatee Phil Mickelson is sick": Golf world left excited after watching HyFlyers GC Captain’s new video

Phil Mickelson recently posted a hilarious video on Instagram. The LIV Golf star promoted his team, HyFlyers GC's official YouTube channel.
The video began with a close-up shot of someone chunking their chip shot. It then panned to Mickelson lying down on the grass, telling people to check out his video, The Art of Chipping, on the HyFlyers GC's YouTube channel if they "suck" at chipping like the guy at the start of the reel.
Here's a look at Mickelson's hilarious post (via Instagram @philmickelson):
One fan complimented Phil Mickelson's new look and praised his humorous personality. The fan wrote (via Instagram @masonahrens):
"Goatee Phil is sick!"
The former PGA Tour sensation is known as one of the best short game players in the world of men's professional golf. A fan's comment suggested Mickelson is in a great position to offer chipping lessons on YouTube. The comment read (via Instagram @vicvenier):
"Learn from the master, probably the greatest short game ever."
At the end of Phil Mickelson's promotional video, he requested his fans and followers to send the post to their friends who struggle with chipping. One fan perfectly captured the humor in the post with the caption (via Instagram @golfandjoel):
"Can everyone PLEASE stop sending me this..."
Here are a few other fans' reactions to Phil Mickelson's latest Instagram post (via Instagram @philmickelson):
"I have been asking for this for months," wrote @thescratchgolfshow who anticipated the chipping instructional video.
@makersandcoke commented, "I’m going rn but I’m not forwarding to anyone else. can’t have my buddies getting better too 😂 😈"
"Haha the greated ad ever," said @summapartyof5.
As per Phil Mickelson's request, several fans in the comments section of the post mentioned their friends who struggle with the short game. His new YouTube video gave fans and golf enthusiasts alike nostalgia for the LIV Golf star's old DVD short game lessons, Secrets of the Short Game, from 2009.
Where does Phil Mickelson rank on LIV Golf?
Over halfway done with the 2025 LIV Golf calendar, Phil Mickelson ranks 12th on the individual standings. He is the fifth-highest-ranked captain on the list with 55.68 points accumulated so far. Joaquin Niemann leads the rankings with a whopping 166.52 points.
The former Masters Tournament winner is also the highest-ranked HyFlyers GC player and the only one currently in the Lock Zone. The team as a whole ranks 10th out of 13 teams with 25.16 points.
The HyFlyers GC captain's next tournament will be the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia, which will be held at the Real Club Valderrama in Spain from July 11 to 13.