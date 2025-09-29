"Going to celebrate like there’s no tomorrow" - Rory McIlroy goes emotional after Europe's historic Ryder Cup win

The Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black turned quite emotional for Rory McIlroy and other European stars and it was visible on their faces. The Northern Irishman didn't shy away from expressing himself and said the team was going to celebrate like no tomorrow.On Sunday, September 28, Team Europe posted a 15-13 win over the USA. Despite the home team's heroic efforts in the singles, the defending champions prevailed to retain the trophy and win away for the first time in 12 years.Following the successful defense of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, Rory McIlroy was quite emotional in his interview.&quot;I am extremely proud to be a part of this team,&quot; he said. &quot;I'm extremely proud of every single one of the players, the VCs, the captain, all the backroom support staff. This was an unbelievable collective effort. As soon as we won in Rome, we turned our attention to trying to do something that everyone thought was pretty impossible to do, not just win in America, but win here in New York. It's just been an amazing week.&quot;Four years ago, Team Europe had a humiliating 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits. The five-time major winner also reflected on the different emotions of avenging that loss.&quot;Just like to hear the Olé Olés here in America, to do something that a lot of people thought we couldn't do,&quot; he continued. &quot;I mean, the comments and what people were saying after Whistling Straits about this decades-long American dominance, we took a lot from that. We let that fuel us.&quot;&quot;We got so lucky in getting an incredible leader in Luke Donald and he shepherded us through this whole process. He's been absolutely amazing. A lot of the credit has to go to him. Eleven of the twelve players from Rome came back. We did what we needed to do and we're going to celebrate like there is no tomorrow,&quot; he added.European Players Ryder Cup performances explored ft. Rory McIlroyRory McIlroy was among the best performers for Team Europe as he finished with 3.5 points. He won three matches, halved the Friday fourball, and his only defeat came in the Sunday singles against Scottie Scheffler.Besides Rory, Tyrrell Hatton also bagged 3.5 points but he was undefeated with a 3-0-1 scoreline. However, Tommy Fleetwood was the team's best performer with 4 points in five matches.Here’s a look at the performance of each European player at the Ryder Cup 2025:Tommy Fleetwood: 4 (4–1–0)Tyrrell Hatton: 3.5 (3–0–1)Rory McIlroy: 3.5 (3–1–1)Jon Rahm: 3 (3–2–0)Matt Fitzpatrick: 2.5 (2–1–1)Ludvig Aberg: 2 (2–2–0)Shane Lowry: 2 (1–0–2)Justin Rose: 2 (2–1–0)Viktor Hovland: 1.5 (1–1–1)Robert MacIntyre: 1.5 (1–1–1)Sepp Straka: 1 (1–2–0)Rasmus Hojgaard: 0 (0–2–0)