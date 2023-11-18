“Going to LIV I bet” – Fans react to Xander Schauffele pulling out of The Hero World Challenge and being out of the PGA Tour till January

Xander Schauffele has pulled out of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which is less than two weeks away. As per Today's Golfer, Schauffele is now on a couple of months' break and will make his return to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

Besides the Ryder Cup, Schauffele played only one event last month, which was the ZOZO Championship, where he finished T38. As per Today's Golfer exclusive, he wanted to take a break from golf after being continuously in action since the pandemic.

While Schauffele stated that he was taking some time off from sports, fans on social media began speculating about his decision not to go to Albany. Many fans felt that he might be switching to LIV Golf, while a few started wishing for Tiger Woods to return, with two spots now open.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Going to LIV I bet"

"Xander to LIV"

"No one cares about Xander. Win a major."

"If Charlie and Tiger in the field, that would be 👍"

"If Tiger plays, I hope he enters the field like this."

"Has tiger lost his draw?"

"Blockie and T"

"Let Charlie play"

"His father told him to withdraw!"

How was Xander Schauffele's performance in the 2022–23 season? Results explored

The World No. 6 golfer had a highly successful 2022–23 season, making 18 top-25 finishes in 23 starts and not missing a single cut. Although he didn't register a win, he secured a top-ten finish eleven times, including two runner-up positions.

He had a solo second-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship and a playoff loss at the Tour Championship, and he concluded the season in second place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Schauffele performed consistently well in all four major events and made it into the top 20 of all four majors. His best result came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished as the runner-up. He also represented Team USA at the 43rd Ryder Cup held at Marco Simon Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

After participating in four matches, the 30-year-old golfer secured a lone victory in the singles. However, with an overall record of 1-3-0, he was one of the lowest scorers for the American team at the Rome event.

Below we take a look at Xander Schauffele's performance in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

Presidents Cup*: 1

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T9

Hero World Challenge: 4

Sentry Tournament of Champions: W/D

The American Express: T3

Farmers Insurance Open: T13

WM Phoenix Open: T10

The Genesis Invitational: T33

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T39

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T5

Masters Tournament: T10

RBC Heritage: 4

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T4

Wells Fargo Championship: 2

PGA Championship: T18

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T24

U.S. Open: T10

Travelers Championship: T19

Genesis Scottish Open: T42

The Open Championship: T17

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T24

BMW Championship: T8

TOUR Championship *: P2

Ryder Cup:

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T38